4 Key points to look out for in Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Go Yoon Jung’s Death's Game Part 2

Adapted from the webtoon with the same title, Death’s Game narrates the tale of a man who finds himself with multiple opportunities for a second chance at life after confronting death. Park So Dam takes on the role of Death in the series, tasked with assigning a man named Choi Yi Jae (played by Seo In Guk) to undergo 12 cycles of life and death. Now with Part 2 on the verge of premiering here are 4 key points to look out for in the upcoming drama.

Death’s Game Part 1 ending recap

Warning: spoilers ahead

In the ending of Part 1, Jang Gun Woo (Lee Do Hyun) discloses to Lee Ji Su (Go Yoon Jung) that he is, in fact, Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk) and is undergoing the punishment of living through 12 lives. Ji Su, grappling with this revelation, faces a tragic accident as a car fatally strikes her and severely injures Jang Gun Woo. Upon reopening his eyes, Jang Gun Woo realizes that the car was driven by Park Tae Woo (Kim Ji Hoon), who eventually kills him off too.

Yi Jae later realizes that Tae Woo has been a constant presence in each of his reincarnations. Fueled by frustration over losing Ji Su, he confronts Death, pointing a gun at her and ultimately pulling the trigger.

Watch Part 1's teaser here-

Key points to look out for in Death’s Game part 2

What happens to Ji Su and will she be back in Part 2

Just as Yi Jae's life appeared to be back on track, tragedy struck once again in his seventh reincarnation. Despite the efforts to rebuild his life, meeting Ji Su became a turning point for him. In a decisive moment, Yi Jae chose to reveal the truth to Ji Su. Ji Su, understandably shocked, struggled to comprehend the reality of the situation.

Their world took another devastating turn when they were both struck by Park Tae Woo's car, resulting in Ji Su's immediate death. Now in part 2 Yi Jae may contemplate striking a deal to bring his partner back to life, although the likelihood of such an outcome seems far-fetched. The narrative holds the potential for a storyline where Yi Jae grapples with regret, especially as Ji Su's encounter with death differs from his own, as she was approached by death rather than seeking it out. But this point will be interesting to see being played out in part 2.

Park Tae Woo’s role in Death’s Game

Park Tae Woo, a constant presence in every stage of Yi Jae's life until his seventh incarnation, was alongside him during the tragic death of his beloved girlfriend. It will be intriguing to observe the role he plays in Death's (Park So Dam) game going forward. Now that Yi Jae will return with further reincarnations, he is resolute in seeking revenge against Tae Woo, the one responsible for Ji Su's death.

Past lives making a comeback and new reincarnations

In the Death's Game Part 2’s trailer, we see glimpses of Lee Do Hyun and Lee Jae Wook who previously portrayed various past lives of Yi Jae. This suggests the possibility of Yi Jae's previous incarnations making a return in some form. Additionally, the inclusion of Kim Jae Wook, Oh Jung Se as reincarnations along with other characters from Yi Jae's different lives promises an intriguing final finale. It will be captivating to witness how Yi Jae navigates his future lives with dual objectives: survival and revenge.

Plot twist of Death’s Game

In the Death’s Game Part 2 trailer, along with the subtle hint of past lives making a comeback, in the final moments the trailer gives us an ominous twist. Jang Gun Woo, played by Lee Do Hyun, puts on black gloves reminiscent of Park Tae Woo and, with a chilling expression, approaches someone, declaring, “The ending of this screenplay isn’t up to you. Because every good screenplay has a plot twist.” This dialogue, following Tae Woo's earlier claim to write the screenplay's end, suggests a significant twist on the horizon, whether initiated by Yi Jae as Jang Gun Woo or by Jang Gun Woo himself.

With Part 2 on the verge of release, several pressing questions linger: Will Yi Jae manage to survive the challenges ahead? What is the underlying lesson Death is attempting to impart to Yi Jae, and will he finally grasp it? Is forgiveness in Death's cards for Yi Jae? The identities of the others who perished alongside Yi Jae remain unknown. Ultimately, how will Death's Game conclude, bringing closure to the intricate web of mysteries and stories woven throughout? Part 2 of Death’s Game will premiere tomorrow on December 5th at 12:00 PM KST, 8:30 AM IST.

Watch the trailer for Death's Game part 2 here-

