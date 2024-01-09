Welcome to Samdalri's Ji Chang Wook joins Go Hyun Jung in talks for lead role in thriller series The Mantis

Ji Chang Wook and Go Hyun Jung are in talks to join the thriller series The Mantis as leads. Ji Chang Wook is currently appearing in the drama Welcome to Samdalri along with Shin Hye Sun. The romantic comedy is set in a small town and tells the story of two former lovers reuniting and finding themselves. The actor also recently appeared in the hit drama The Worst of Evil.

Ji Chang Wook and Go Hyun Jung to take lead in The Mantis

On January 9, it was reported that Ji Chang Wook had been offered the lead role in the upcoming K-drama The Mantis. Earlier it was revealed that actor Go Hyun Jung is also in talks to take on the role of the female lead. Her company had commented that she is reviewing the role.

The Mantis would be the remake of the French series La Mante. The Mantis is a thriller series which follows a series of murders which happen in the same fashion as a serial killer. The original serial killer offers help to the police to catch the copycat, their condition being that their son will be the detective in charge. Go Hyun Jung has been offered the role of the serial killer whose son is a detective.

Advertisement

Ji Chang Wook's recent activities

Ji Chang Wook's drama Welcome to Samdalri statrring Shin Hye Sun is currently airing. Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Won, Bae Myung Jin, and Kang Young Seok also take on important roles in the series.

The project is directed by Cha Young Hoon and is known for delivering hits like When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? Kwon Hye Joo has written the script and has previously been a part of comedies like Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri Episode 11 and 12 Review: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun rekindle love amid intense drama