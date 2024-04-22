Cherry Bullet’s news of disbandment has come as a shock to the entire K-pop community. FNC Entertainment released a statement on April 22, 2024, that the girl group will no longer be involved in any group activities. In the elaborate letter, they also thanked the fans of the group for sticking with them through thick and thin.

However, after long discussions, they have arrived at the decision that the group will no longer be active. While a few group members, Haeyoon, Jiwon, Remi, and May have decided to part ways with the agency meanwhile, Yuju, Bora, and Chaerin will be continuing their activities under FNC Entertainment.

Nevertheless, Cherry Bullet remains extremely beloved by not only the fans but also the entire K-pop community. Their unique concepts and magnificent songs introduced a new aspect of K-pop which evolved the genre while elevating the overall quality of music. Moreover, along with their ethereal visuals, they were surely one of the up-and-coming groups that could have reached new heights of success.

Pre-Debut

Ahead of their debut in Cherry Bullet, different members of the group were involved in different activities. Haeyoon represented FNC Entertainment on the Mnet survival show, Produce 48 in 2018, finishing in 19th place and missing the chance to join the produced girl group, Iz*One. Bora, previously a trainee at Music K Entertainment, appeared alongside Yuju in BTS' Love Yourself: Her highlight reel, while Yuju featured in Honeyst's Someone to Love music video.

Jiwon auditioned for SBS' K-pop Star with Kelly Clarkson's Because of You and later trained under Starship Entertainment, appearing in Starship Planet's White Love music video in 2012. Remi, a former Avex Proworks trainee, appeared in live-action segments of Pretty Rhythm: Dear My Future in 2012.

Debut and mainstream success

Initially, the group was introduced through a reality show titled Insider Channel Cherry Bullet in 2018 on Mnet. All the 10 members were showcased for the first time on television. With the debut single album Let's Play Cherry Bullet, released in 2019, along with the title track, Q&A, they burst into the K-pop scene and took the K-pop community by storm. Moreover, their single song Really Really released after a few months is what solidified their status in the industry.

However, the group faced a hurdle when three members, Mirae, Kokoro, and Linlin decided to part ways with the group and the company due to personal reasons. They continued to carry on as a seven-member group regardless and released new music. Eventually, in 2021, they released their first EP, Cherry Rush, and its lead single, Love So Sweet. The song remains the group’s signature song to date due to its addictive chorus and melodious tune to dance along with. Moreover, it has also been named the best K-pop album and song of 2021 by critics and renowned media publications.

Bora, Jiwon, and May again took part in the survival reality show, Girls Planet 999 while halting their activities with the group. Soon after in 2022, they released their second EP titled Cerry Wish along with the main track Love In Space. Their recent comeback took place in 2023, with the album, Cherry Dash. It marks their last music released as a whole group, before deciding to ultimately disband.

With each comeback, Cherry Bullet demonstrated versatility and growth, captivating fans both domestically and internationally. It is indeed a sad day for K-pop to witness the group’s departure from the industry. However, their legacy will last long after their disbandment and will be the inspiration behind many girl groups to debut in the future.