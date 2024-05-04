'It's Really Personal': Kate Middleton And Prince William's Designer Friend Feels Royal Couple Is 'Going Through Hell'

Kate Middleton and Prince William's close friend, Amaia Arrieta who is a fashion designer, has recently expressed her concern for the couple amidst cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer post-surgery only a few weeks after the announcement of King Charles III's cancer treatment. The royal pair's designer friend is deeply concerned about them and is heartbroken.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's designer friend feels they are 'going through hell'

Amaia Arrieta, the talented designer who dresses Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, has spoken of her deep concern for them during the Princess of Wales’ cancer treatment. “I’m heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell,” she said during an interview with The Telegraph. “I hope they will be back. It’s really personal”, she added.

Arrieta first began dressing members of the royal family when Prince George was a baby. She told the newspaper that she stumbled across him wearing her designs while doing her weekly shop. She spotted his picture on the front cover of Hello! magazine. Since then, she has worked closely with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, to create outfits for events such as Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018, royal birthdays, and Christmas Day church outings.

Kate Middleton's battle with cancer has raised concerns among friends, family, and fans

The Princess of Wales appeared in a video announcing her cancer diagnosis after the U.K. Mother's Day photo controversy. In response to the picture of her with her children being removed by several news agencies amid suspicion of manipulation, Kate issued a statement admitting that she had experimented with editing and apologized if people had been confused by it.

“I get so proud when I dress the royals; I really do care about how they look,” reflected Arrieta on her relationship with them, as reported by the aforementioned news portal. Her relationship with the Royals appears to be one based on mutual respect and close affinity for ensuring each child looks impeccable every time.

Well-wishers have also poured in thoughtful questions and shown their concern for Kate’s health upon the Prince of Wales’ first public outing since he resumed royal duties after his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

