The Fall Guy Box Office Day 1: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt film takes a slow start; Netts Rs 50 lakhs in India

The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt among others, took a slow start at the box office as it netted around Rs 50 lakhs in India. Not that the film was expected to take a thunderous start but Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are said to be two quite saleable actors and based on that, The Fall Guy had to open bigger. Yes, India as a market works quite differently, but sadly, the numbers this time are underwhelming across the board.

The Low Box Office Start Of The Fall Guy In India Seals Its Theatrical Fate Too

The Fall Guy, like most Hollywood films that open in the range of Rs 50 lakhs, looks to settle for a final total of around or under Rs 5 crores, regardless of the reviews, because the scope for the spread of word of mouth almost is negligible.

The Fall Guy Takes A Below Par Start In The Home Ground

In North America, the Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt movie grossed just over 3 million dollars from premieres on Thursday and it might go onto gross 25 million dollars over the weekend. The film has a long summer corridor which can perhaps help it sustain at low levels but with a start so low, it just can't go that far. There are a lot of significant films that will release in the weeks to come, starting from Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes next week.

The Fall Guy Has A Steep Budget

The Fall Guy is budgeted at 125 million dollars and needs to gross 275 million dollars or more to become a profitable theatrical venture. With the way things are going, even 150 million dollars worldwide looks like a stretch.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of The Fall Guy Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 50 lakhs Total Rs 50 lakhs on day 1

About The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is a fitting tribute to the stuntmen who work thanklessly on action films, and put their lives on the line. Ryan Gosling essays the role of a stuntman named Colt. Emily Blunt is a camera-woman turned director named Jody. The story takes us through their quirky love story.

