Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Monday's Days of Our Lives spoilers inch closer to the long-awaited moment when Sloan spills the truth to EJ about Jude's real parentage. Initially, Leo revealed to EJ that Jude belonged to Nicole, but then dropped the bombshell that Eric was the father, complicating matters.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

To reinforce Leo's claims, Sloan steps in, providing a compelling reason for everyone to maintain the status quo. However, it all comes with a price – a payoff from EJ to Leo.

Meanwhile, Chanel and Johnny receive both joyful and distressing news about Chanel's pregnancy, prompting them to weigh their options while Paulina grapples with her own emotional turmoil, feeling victimized by life's unfairness.

Adding to Paulina's woes, Everett plans to publish an exposé on her unlawful activities, despite Stephanie's attempts to dissuade him. Stephanie faces a moral dilemma as she considers her loyalty to Paulina and the potential impact on her future career prospects.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at the Kiriakis mansion, Maggie shares with John and Marlena that she's engaged to Konstantin. Although they're wary, Maggie explains it's just to help him stay in the country because of what Victor did, and perhaps also because of her past actions towards his daughter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Holly struggles with her algebra homework, feeling overwhelmed and anxious. She texts Tate while trying to focus, but when Nicole visits, Holly hides her phone. She confesses to Nicole about feeling worse after drinking an energy drink and finding comfort in her arms.

In the town square, Sloan secretly observes Nicole and Eric, noticing a connection between them. Later, Leo drunkenly tells EJ about a secret, hinting at a surprising revelation involving a child's parentage, leaving EJ stunned.

Back at the Kiriakis mansion, Maggie reassures John about her decision, emphasizing the importance of moving forward. Meanwhile, Sloan deals with her troubles, hurt by Eric's accusations about Leo's blackmail.

Outside the DiMera mansion, EJ confronts Leo, leading to a tense exchange where Leo reveals shocking information about a child's identity. This revelation leaves Sloan in a state of panic as she deals with the consequences of her actions.

ALSO READ: Tarot: Trailer, Release Date, Story Plot, Star Cast And More; Everythin You Need To Know About The Horror Film