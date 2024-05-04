Shah Rukh Khan reveals being 12th man in KKR initially; would go on field to serve water to players

Shah Rukh Khan may be one of the greatest Bollywood actors, but being a co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders he very well knows his duties towards his team and always manages to be by their side despite his hectic schedules. The actor is indeed his team’s biggest cheerleader and there is no denying this fact.

Recently in an interview with Star Sports, SRK opened up about the initial challenging phase of KKR before it won the championship. He revealed how he wanted to explain to his players that patience will be hugely rewarded.

Shah Rukh Khan on his connection with Eden Gardens

The Dunki star revealed that the first 5-6 years were very challenging for Kolkata Knight Riders as a team. Shah Rukh Khan added that he was not a cricketer but he was the 12th man on the team and that he used to go to the field, serve water, give the towel, and also explained to the players to just give it time.

KKR had won its first championship in the fifth season of IPL in 2012 followed by another win in 2014. The team since then has not won any championship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Talking about his connection with Eden Gardens in Kolkata the actor said that he has a connection with the ground and revealed that he has a corner there just like the one he has at his Mumbai residence, Mannat. “There’s no nervousness. It is there for the first few matches, for everyone. In Eden Gardens, there is a left-side corner that is mine. I feel more than at home, more at family here,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King, an action thriller. Notably, this film marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, who was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The King will also feature action sequences overseen by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed King Khan in Pathaan. Apart from this, he is also said to be working in Tiger Vs Pathaan alongside Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh didn't abuse anyone' at Wankhede, says former KKR staff member; reveals Suhana Khan was 'catcalled'