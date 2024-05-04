PIC: Heeramandi's Sonakshi Sinha enjoys gossip session with rumored bf Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi

Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying the success of her newly released web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With an ensemble cast, the show has garnered praise on social media. Recently, Sonakshi had a delightful time catching up with rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal and her BFF Huma Qureshi. Fans were treated to a glimpse of their camaraderie, making it a fun moment not to be missed.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi have a blast catching up with each other

Zaheer Iqbal recently treated his Instagram followers to a snapshot capturing himself alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. His caption, "Long overdue GOSS session," hinted at an exciting catch-up session. Huma echoed the sentiment by resharing the picture with the endearing caption, "My Heeras." It's a glimpse into their fun-filled bonding time that you don't want to miss:

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to plans of being a politician

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Sonakshi was asked if she would like to venture into politics. The actress humorously remarked, "No, fir vahan bhi tum nepotism nepotism karoge (No, there also you will point out nepotism)."

She added, “All jokes aside, I don’t think I would because I’ve seen my dad do it. I don’t think I have the aptitude for it. My dad is a very people’s person. I am a very private person, and you’ve to be a people’s person, you’ve to be there for them and this could be anyone strangers from every part of the country, and I’ve seen my dad do that, so I don’t think I have that in me.”

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The recently released web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, marked the OTT debut of much-loved director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series narrates the story of love and betrayal among courtesans, set in the pre-independence India.

The show boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. It was released on Netflix on May 1 and since then it has been the talk of the town.

