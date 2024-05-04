Tarot card readings have been around since the 15th century, but they weren't linked to the occult until the late 18th century. There are two types of decks: one for games and the other for fortune-telling. In 1789, French occultist Jean-Baptiste Alliette, also known as Etteilla, created the first deck specifically for fortune-telling.

Now, Sony Pictures and Screen Gems, along with Alloy Entertainment and Ground Control, have collaborated to bring a scary twist to this popular pastime with a horror movie called Tarot. The movie is set to release on May 3, 2024, after being rescheduled a couple of times. It was initially planned for June 28, but to avoid competition with other upcoming horror films like A Quiet Place: Day One and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the release date was moved up.

What is the Tarot movie about?

The film follows a group of college friends who stumble upon a set of Tarot cards in a hidden box marked PRIVATE: Keep Out. Ignoring the warning, they decide to have a card reading for fun.

However, using cards that don't belong to them unleashes a terrifying evil that starts killing them off one by one, mirroring the cards they drew. Now, the remaining friends must solve the mystery to save their lives. The official film synopsis from Sony Pictures reads:

"When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else’s deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings."

Who stars in the horror flick Tarot?

Jacob Batalon, known for his role as Ned in Spider-Man: Homecoming, leads the cast as Paxton.

Larsen Thompson as Elise

Avantika as Paige

Humberly González - Madelyn

Harriet Slater - Haley

Wolfgang Novogratz - Lucas

Adain Bradley - Grant

And Olwen Fouéré also stars in the film. The movie is directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, with a screenplay based on the novel Horrorscope by Nicholas Adams.

Watch the official trailer of The Tarot here;

