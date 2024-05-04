Shah Rukh didn't abuse anyone' at Wankhede, says former KKR staff member; reveals Suhana Khan was 'catcalled'

In 2012, Shah Rukh Khan was handed a five-year ban from entering MCA premises, including Wankhede Stadium, following a confrontation with security personnel and officials of the cricket body. This ban was eventually lifted three years later. The incident occurred during the KKR Vs MI IPL match.

Even though over a decade has passed since the incident, the question that continues to intrigue many Bollywood and cricket enthusiasts is the events that transpired that night at Wankhede Stadium when the superstar lost his composure. The infamous altercation remains a topic of discussion, resurfacing once again in the public domain as a former member of the superstar's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has revealed new details.

Suhana Khan was catcalled during an IPL match in 2012

As KKR prepared to take on Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Friday, discussions about the past altercation naturally resurfaced. Joy Bhattacharjya shared his thoughts on X, expressing optimism about the match by reminiscing, "The last time KKR beat MI at the Wankhede, I was still a part of that dugout. It's been a while, but today might just be the day!"

In response, a user said, "No Joy, KKR has been cursed from the day SRK abused the Wankhede security guard." However, the user later deleted the tweet. Joy Bhattacharjya clarified the incident, stating that Shah Rukh Khan's reaction stemmed from a father's protective instinct when his daughter, Suhana Khan, was subjected to catcalling.

"KKR won two championships after that incident. And he did not abuse, I was there. And the next time, stay calm when someone catcalls your young daughter," he clarified.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, SRK and Suhana are set to share the screen for the first time in an adrenaline-pumping thriller titled King. The film will be helmed by ace director Sujoy Ghosh. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, SRK will portray the role of a Don in the film, and the character will have some grey shades too.

