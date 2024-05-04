Who is Afrika Owes? Know about the single mother who was incarcerated before passing Bar exam on first attempt

New York City single parent Afrika Owes, 30, has become an online celebrity after passing the bar exam on her first trial. The TikTok video she shared of herself learning about the feat has received 2.9 million views and touched many hearts.

A victory over every difficulty

Owes is a third-year student at Fordham University School of Law who overcame significant obstacles to get where she is now. Once imprisoned, she had much standing in her way to becoming an attorney. But she was always determined.

Incarcerated as a youth, Owes never let go of her dreams, even while studying for the SAT and GED behind bars. After getting out of prison, she pursued higher education and eventually graduated cum laude from Hobart & William Smith Colleges.

Advocating for others by inspiring them

But this story isn't just about one individual's success; it's also about encouraging others with similar backgrounds who might not believe they can do it, according to Owes. She believes in the power of personal experience and wants people like her to consider going into law.

She hopes that by telling her own story, people will be able to tear down walls that prevent them from seeing their differences as strengths and start believing in themselves more.

What else could you ask for than such determination matched alongside resilience? It reminds us once again what people are capable of doing given an opportunity, coupled with inspiring stories behind them, such as this one here today, where we see that there really is no limit to what a person can achieve if they try hard enough.

Legal diversity remains low, and the bar exam pass rates are not encouraging either, but Owes’s success shows why it’s important for all people to be represented in professions like law.

At the end of the day, though, whether or not she succeeds again doesn't matter because just being able to say, ‘I did it!’ once should motivate any person who thinks they can’t make their dreams come true due to some external factr beyond their control.

