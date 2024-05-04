Ryan Gosling Requests Ryan Reynolds To Return His Shirt From Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Gosling is Hollywood’s favorite actor. He needs no introduction. Gosling rose to prominence after his iconic roles in some of the best movies ever. After his part in The Notebook, La La Land, and Barbie, he became a household name and a heartthrob to millions. But the actor is often mistaken for Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who is witty and a fan favorite. The La La Land actor is all praise for his fellow Ryan Reynolds, and this time he has a special request as well. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Gosling asked Ryan Reynolds to return his shirt, which he wore in the Deadpool and Wolverine teaser.

Ryan Gosling requests that Rayn Reynolds return his shirt

Ryan Gosling reveals it was his shirt that Ryan Reynolds wore in Deadpool and Wolverine with his face on it. During the premiere of Gosling’s upcoming movie The Fall Guy, the Barbie actor requests that Ryan Reynolds return the shirt.

He told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, I just want my shirt back. He (Reynolds) borrowed that shirt from me, and I just want it back.” The Deadpool actor posted a snap of himself from his upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he was wearing a shirt with Ryan Gosling’s face on it.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling is busy promoting his new film, The Fall Guy, which also includes Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt.

Ryan Gosling’s latest film, The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling, the Oscar-nominated actor, is collaborating with Leitch on the explosive action-romantic comedy, The Fall Guy. It is based on the 1980s TV drama of the same name, starring Lee Majors. The movie follows the story of a Hollywood stuntman who becomes involved in a real-world, risky assignment. The premise allows for a lot of fun with the story as well as some really great action, and with the creatives involved, we can anticipate the film to deliver on both.

The film, starring Gosling and Emily Blunt, revolves around Colt Seavers, an unemployed stuntman. He is invited by his ex-girlfriend to perform stunts in her big-budget Hollywood directing debut. The stuntman performs stunts for a hot up-and-coming action actor who is a complete jerk. When the actor goes missing, Colt must track him down and save him from Hollywood's dark underbelly, in the hopes of reuniting with his former love, saving the picture, and showing he's the best stuntman around.

Meanwhile, The Fall Guy is set to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.

