Zico has released several pictures on Instagram along with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, providing a glimpse of their upcoming single titled SPOT. The artist confirmed their collaboration by posting a video where Jennie was lip-syncing to the unreleased song. Moreover, Zico’s agency, KOZ Entertainment, also revealed the promotional schedule, where details of several releases are mentioned.

Zico releases BTS pictures with BLACKPINK's Jennie

On April 19, 2024, Zico uploaded several pictures on his personal Instagram. In the pictures, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is also featured and it is captioned as ‘Work-ing’. Both artists appear to be inside a studio, and the caption implies that they are working on a new song. Jennie appears in a trendy t-shirt and skirt, whereas Zico is seen wearing an all-black outfit along with a beanie. The behind-the-scenes pictures capture both artists in a work setting where they are immersed in the creative process of the song.

Additionally, Zico also released a video along with Jennie, providing a sneak peek of their upcoming collaboration. KOZ Entertainment, Zico’s agency, also further confirmed the collaboration by uploading the schedule for the upcoming release. The song is scheduled to premiere on April 26, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Furthermore, the schedule contains information about various releases ahead of the song which includes dates for the unveiling of concept photos, music video teasers, and recordings of the song. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie

The song will be released to commemorate Zico’s 10th debut anniversary in 2024. The artist will be returning to the music scene after 21 months, with the EP Grown Ass Kid being his last release in July 2022. The artist, who made his debut with the K-pop group Block B, established his own music label, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019. Additionally, he will be hosting the new season of The Seasons, a late-night South Korean show.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, on the other hand, has also ventured into a new journey by establishing her own agency, Odd Atelier. She has also revealed that she is working on a brand new album and will be releasing it in 2024. Moreover, she made waves globally following her appearance in the web series The Idol along with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.