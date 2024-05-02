Luis Gil’s 5 Strikeouts Lift Yankees To Win: What Are The Most Strikeouts In A Single MLB Game?



The New York Yankees defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 2-0 on Wednesday, with Luis Gil pitching 6 1/3 innings and Oswaldo Cabrera hitting a two-run homer. Caleb Ferguson, Ian Hamilton, and Clay Holmes pitched out of the bullpen to secure the Yankees' second shutout of the season. Holmes recorded 1 2/3 innings for his 10th save.

Gil (2-1) allowed two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. The Yankees, who scored only two runs while losing the first two games of the four-game series, which concludes Thursday, continued to struggle to generate offense. Cabrera had two of the team's four hits.

Luis Gil for the first time pitched in the seventh innings

Gil, 25, had never begun the seventh inning in his career until Wednesday, but he would do it against a tough Orioles lineup. The right-hander didn't give up a hit until one out in the third inning. Gil attacked the zone, went ahead in counts, and never let up, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings (95 pitches/58 strikes), allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out five hitters.

On the other hand, Corbin Burnes was efficient against an erratic Yankees lineup. The former NL Cy Young champion allowed two runs on four hits and one walk in six innings, striking out six batters.

Following Gil, the Yankees bullpen had an up-and-down game. Caleb Fergusson easily got two outs in relief of Gil, including inheriting a runner. Ian Hamilton began the eighth inning, but after a leadoff walk and hitting a batter, the right-hander coaxed a fly ball to the catcher on Anthony Santander.

Manager Aaron Boone then turned to his closer to attempt a five-out save. He got out of the jam by striking out Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rustchman in seven pitches. Holmes pitched around a leadoff single to earn his tenth save of the season.

Aside from Cabrera's home run, the Yankees' offense was totally shut. Cabrera had two of the team's four hits. Juan Soto and Jose Trevino got the Yankees' other two hits, both singles.

Most Strikeouts in an MLB Game

According to Statmuse, Tom Cheney has the most strikeouts in a game, with 21 against the Orioles on September 12, 1962. However, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, one team has the most strikeouts in an extra-inning Major League Baseball (MLB) game with 26.

It was first accomplished by the Oakland Athletics on July 9, 1971 (20 innings against the California Angels), and then again by the New York Yankees on May 7, 2017 (18 innings against the Chicago Cubs). On June 2, 2017, the Los Angeles Dodgers tied this record (12 innings vs. Milwaukee Brewers), as did the Atlanta Braves on August 23, 2019 (14 innings vs. New York Mets).

