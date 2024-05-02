Delhi Capitals player David Warner reacts to Allu Arjun's shoe drop step in Pushpa Pushpa song

Allu Arjun is all geared up to release his much-awaiting film Pushpa 2: The Rule in theaters on August 15, 2024. The movie directed by Sukumar released a new single called Pushpa Pushpa recently and cricketer David Warner has a hilarious reaction towards the stylish star’s new hook move.

The song composed by Devi Sri Prasad showed a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s swag and stylish dance steps, which is certain to be celebrated by many. Sharing the hook move on his official Instagram account, Allu Arjun posted a reel with the caption, “Enjoyed doing this #ShoeDropStep from #PushpaPushpa song.”

However, the reaction that caught everyone’s eyes was when cricketer David Warner commented on the reel with much excitement and exclaiming how good it is. He added to the comment as, “Now I've got some work to do.” Replying to the comment, the stylish star himself said that it’s easy and he will show it to him the next time they meet, with a couple of laughing emojis.

Check out David Warner’s comment on Allu Arjun's new dance move

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Check out David Warner's comment on Allu Arjun's post:

For those who are unaware, David Warner was a viral sensation on the internet back when the songs from Pushpa: The Rise were released. The cricketer’s dance move taking inspiration from Allu Arjun’s steps from the movie was a favorite for many and even became an iconic meme for quite some time.

Advertisement

Now, with the new song from Pushpa 2: The Rule finally arrived, it seems some breakout dance moves could be expected from the Australian player with more singles from the film yet to be released.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is the official sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie directed by Sukumar tells the story of a red sandalwood smuggler known as Pushpa Raj who started in the business from a low tier. As he climbed up the ranks, he also made more enemies with the first film ending on a high note with a new threat in his way.

The upcoming flick also has a stellar cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and many more reprising their roles from the first film.

ALSO READ: Popular Star Kid: Meet stylish star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha who is already a sensation