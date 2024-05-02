Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee find each other amid chaos in The Atypical Family highlight teaser
The Atypical Family has released an elaborate trailer highlighting the plot of the story for the upcoming K-drama. Read to know more details.
The Atypical Family releases highlight trailer
More about The Atypical Family's plot and release date
The Atypical Family is an upcoming K-drama series that will be released in the coming days. Starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, the elaborate highlight trailer has been released, which reveals a glimpse of the characters’ past. Moreover, the teaser also showcases what we can expect from the story, creating anticipation among fans.
On May 1, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama titled The Atypical Family has released the highlight trailer, revealing Jang Ki Yong’s past. The actor plays the lead character, named Bok Gwi Joo, who falls into depression following an unfortunate accident. A glimpse of his past is shown, where he had a wife and a newborn baby. However, he loses both of the precious people in his life after a gruesome crash. Adter that incident, his life falls apart, and he ends up losing his supernatural power.
However, Bok Gwi Joo’s mother sees Chun Woo Hee’s character, Do Da Hae, in her dreams, which makes her believe that she is the key to solving all their problems. All the other members of the family constantly struggle to revive their powers, which they end up losing due to various factors. Moreover, Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hee eventually grow closer to each other, leading to the development of romantic feelings. It will be interesting to witness how the story evolves.
Directed by Jo Hyun Taek and written by Joo Hwa Mi, the story revolves around Bok Gwi Joo, who is born into a family that possesses supernatural powers. He has the ability to revisit joyful memories from his past. However, due to a devastating accident, he loses his power and falls into depression. Meanwhile, his family deals with their own modern-day problems, including insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction, resulting in the gradual decline of their inherited powers. However, Do Da Hae unexpectedly becomes intertwined with Bok Gwi Joo's family.
Apart from Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, the cast list also includes Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, Oh Man Seok, and more. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is set to release on May 4, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday.
