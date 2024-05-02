Queen of Tears celebrates Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's onscreen wedding anniversary; drop romantic PICS

Queen of Tears show's couple Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won celebrated their wedding anniversary. The characters Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo got married on May 2 and to mark the occasion, the network released lovely pictures of the two actors together from the show. Queen of Tears which recently finished airing became a huge hit worldwide and also broke Crash Land on You's viewership.

Queen of Tears' couple Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In's wedding anniversary

On May 2, tvN celebrated the Queen of Tears couple Baek Hyun Woo (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won) marriage anniversary. They also posted romantic pictures from the drama on their social media platforms. Fans took to the comment sections to show their love for the series. Many also asked for a second season of the romance comedy. Here is a look at the pictures.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. Two additional episodes will be airing on May 4 and 5. The actors will be answering fan questions and reading witty comments from fans in the upcoming episodes.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

