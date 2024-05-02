Did LeBron James's Son Mock Darvin Ham After Lakers' 1st Round Exit in NBA Playoffs?

Fans' disappointment over the Lakers' early playoff exit has grown, as shown by a recent social media post by Bryce, LeBron James's son. The high school student hinted at a potentially difficult road ahead for the coaching staff by taking to TikTok to voice his displeasure with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

What did Bryce James repost?

After the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in a tough series, Bryce James shared a meme on his TikTok page that featured a cartoon character with glasses and a caption that highlighted the Nuggets' supremacy on the court. The underlying message was very apparent: Bryce was not pleased with Coach Ham's tactical choices made during the game's pivotal moments.

As the seventh seed going into the playoffs, the Lakers were looking to exact revenge on the Nuggets for sweeping them in the Western Conference Finals the season before. But history seemed to be repeating itself, as Denver proved to be a formidable foe once more, winning four of the five meetings and ensuring the Lakers' season would end.

Darvin Ham has been criticized all season

Darvin Ham has been under scrutiny throughout the season by the fans as well as certain players if the reports are to be believed. As the season progressed, Ham seemed to have lost the dressing room because of unpopular lineups and not communicating well with certain players.

It's not like Darvin Ham is not a good coach but it’s just things have taken a turn for the worse for him. Under Darvin Ham, the Lakers played a conference final last season and they were expecting him to take the Lakers to a title this season but that wasn’t to be and the Lakers couldn’t match the firepower of the Nuggets even though they had a sizable lead in 4 out of 5 games in the series.

