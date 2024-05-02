TWICE’s Dahyun set to make acting debut in Sprint; bags lead role in new sports-themed film beside Lee Shin Young

Dahyun, a member of the popular girl group TWICE is all set to mark her acting debut. The group’s agency JYP Entertainment has confirmed her casting in a new sport-themed independent film titled Sprint (literal translation). The K-pop idol will lead the movie alongside actor Lee Shin Young.

On May 2, a Korean media outlet first reported that Dahyun had received an offer to star in the upcoming sports-themed film Sprint. Shortly after, the reports were confirmed by TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment.

According to an exclusive coverage by Sports Kyunghyang, the label conveyed an official statement saying, “It is true Dahyun has been cast in the film and she is preparing for the filming schedule”.

With this upcoming independent film, the K-pop idol will finally embark on a new journey as an actress. In addition, the news is especially piquing netizens’ interest as she will be the first member from TWICE to make her acting debut.

More about Dahyun's debut film Sprint

Sprint is an upcoming independent feature film that will explore a new narrative based on the sports genre. Dahyun will be co-starring actor Lee Shin Young, who earlier appeared in many K-dramas and films like Captivating the King (2024), Rebound (2023), Rookie Cops (2022), and more. He rose to popularity from his pivotal role in the super hit drama Crash Landing on You (2019).

Fans of the girl group are eagerly awaiting to witness this new on-screen pair’s acting synergy with special attention on Dahyun’s performance. Moreover, Sprint will be helmed by director Lee Seung Hoon. Additional details about the film will be revealed with time.

Know more about TWICE's Dahyun

Dahyun is a popular member of the JYP Entertainment girl group TWICE. In 2015, with the other members, she debuted as a K-pop idol with the group.

She is positioned as the group’s lead rapper and vocalist. With her charming and quirky personality, she rose to extreme popularity among K-pop fans, who often praise her for having a ‘natural’ demeanor.

She will soon be seen in TWICE’s upcoming fifth full-length album titled DIVE, which is set to release on July 17. Moreover, she is also scheduled to perform solo at Japan’s Kanagawa Nissan Stadium on July 27 and 28 as a foreign female artist.

