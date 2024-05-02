Exclusive: Are Jyotika and Suriya reuniting after 11 years for a film? Srikanth actress clarifies

Renowned actress Jyotika, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Shaitaan, had an interactive session with PinkVilla. Jyotika is currently gearing up for her next Hindi film titled Srikanth, which is an inspirational biopic on Srikanth Bolla.

Meanwhile, during the chat, Jyotika opened up on rumors about reuniting with her better half Suriya after their 2006 film Silunnu Oru Kadhal. Have a look!

Jyotika opens up on getting reunited with Suriya on screen

In an exclusive interaction with PinkVilla, when the host asked her about the speculations of working with Suriya on screen after 11 years, Jyotika said, “No, we are not working together these are just rumors, we're still waiting for a good script to come across so right now nothing's on the cards but we surely will work if someone has something really special which is written for both of us as we don't want to come for the sake of coming on screen together.”

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently gearing up for his high-octane period drama titled Kanguva, helmed by director Siva.

More about Srikanth

According to reports, Srikanth is based on the life of visually handicapped industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who founded Bollant Industries and was the first blind student in Management Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the film features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. The biopic is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under the banners of T-Series and Chalk & Cheese Films in a joint venture. Srikanth is planned to debut in theaters on May 10, 2024.

Watch Srikanth teaser

More about Kanguva

Kanguva is a highly-anticipated Indian fantasy action film starring Suriya in the lead role, with Madhan Karky and Adi Narayana writing the screenplay. As per early speculations, Suriya is expected to play six different characters in the movie, which has already generated a buzz among cinema lovers.

Bobby Deol and Disha Patani make their Tamil debuts in this film, which also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and many more.

The epic action saga is set to hit theaters in 2024 and will be available in 10 different languages across India.

