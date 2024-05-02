Gandhi: Hansal Mehta gets Harry Potter star Tom Felton on board for Pratik Gandhi starrer series

Hansal Mehta is all set to enthrall audiences with his new series titled Gandhi. Since the announcement, the project has generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates and details. Now, Mehta is taking things a step further by adding star power to the cast.

It was announced that Pratik Gandhi and his wife Bhamini Oza would portray Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi, respectively. And now, Mehta has secured Tom Felton, known for his role in the Harry Potter series, for a special role.

Harry Potter's Tom Felton joins Hansal Mehta's Gandhi series

According to Deadline, Harry Potter star Tom Felton has boarded Gandhi, the Hansal Mehta-directed streaming series about the iconic Indian nonviolent resistance leader from Applause Entertainment. Felton will play Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi’s first and best friend during a period he spent in London while studying law.

Adding to the excitement, Tom Felton shared, "I'm excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi's early years in London," said Felton. "It's an important aspect of history that hasn't been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure." Felton is known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

More About Hansal Mehta's Gandhi series

Hansal Mehta is one of the acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood. He is much recognized for movies like Shahid, and Chhalaang amongst others. Fans have eagerly been waiting for his much-anticipated biopic, Gandhi, based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Now, most recently, the team infused excitement among fans as they kick-started the shoot for the web show.

on January 19, director Hansal Mehta and actor Pratik Gandhi took to their Instagram handle to make a collaborative announcement. In the latest post, the duo shared a carousel of images from the sets as they begin filming for Mahatma Gandhi’s biopic titled, Gandhi. The first schedule of the show will be shot in Gujarat. In the pictures, the makers unveiled a glimpse of Gandhi’s world, which promises to capture the life and times of the Mahatma.

The show will be an international production shot across various Indian and foreign locations. “Capturing history in the making! #Gandhi filming now. (accompanied by camera emoji),” read the caption alongside the post.

Pratik Gandhi's wife, Bhamini Oza, to portray Kasturba Gandhi

Taking to Instagram on April 11, Pratik Gandhi, filled with excitement, shared the first-look poster of his wife, Bhamini Oza, as Kasturba Gandhi. He captioned the post, "Luck can’t be more on my side! As a fellow actor and husband, I have witnessed @bhaminioza's journey from her theatre days till now... my heart is full of gratitude and excitement to share screen space with her in no other character but Kasturba!"

"As much as she awaited my success, I awaited the day when she gets a character of her calibre! And even more delighted as she starts the journey with my magician @hansalmehta and visionary @sameern @applausesocial #gandhi #gandhifilmingnow #kasturbagandhi."

Check out Bhamini's first look as Kasturba Gandhi here:

Previously, Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta worked together on the thriller series Scam 1992, which garnered critical acclaim from both fans and cinema enthusiasts.

