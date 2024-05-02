Priyanka Chahar Choudhary never fails to draw attention to her stunning looks. The diva is always up for experimentation and makes sure to serve looks whenever she dresses up, whether it's a casual outing with friends or glamorous events. Now, in a recent social media stir, the Bigg Boss 16 fame has set hearts ablaze with her scorching bikini appearance. While this summer is already too hot to handle, Priyanka set the temperature soaring with her bikini look by the pool.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drops video of sizzling bikini look

The actress, renowned for her roles in various TV shows, lit up Instagram with a sizzling video showcasing her in a cobalt blue swimsuit. In the footage shared on her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary exuded confidence as she playfully tossed her damp hair and struck poses. The bikini, adorned in a ribbed texture with a captivating cut in the middle, accentuated her flawless physique.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's look here:

Fans of the actresses would surely be inspired to hit the gym and flaunt their toned curves this summer seeing her washboard abs. Accompanied by the tune Zoobi Doobi from the Bollywood movie 3 Idiots, Priyanka captioned the post, "Good times and tan lines." Her caption and video reflect exactly how summers are meant to be enjoyed; by the pool, in a bikini, goofing around. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Among the throngs of admirers, one caught the attention – Ankit Gupta. Priyanka's rumored beau and former co-star from the popular TV series Udaariyaan didn't shy away from complimenting her. Responding to her sizzling appearance, Ankit showered the comments section with multiple fire emojis, signifying his awe at her stunning look.

It goes without saying netizens were at a loss for words seeing her look. Most of them dropped fire emoji with one user writing, "WHAAAT EVEN," and others rightly calling her, "Hottie!"

Very recently, Priyanka and Ankit caught attention when they made a stylish appearance at Arti Singh's wedding. While Ankiit wore an indo-western white sherwani, Priyanka decked up in an all-golden, heavily embellished lehenga set.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3’s Radhika Gupta shares glimpse of how she maintains work-life balance, and it is all things cute