Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' Christmas-action movie Red One faced significant delays, with reports suggesting the former's behavior on set contributed to the production setbacks.

Sources revealed to The Wrap that Johnson's chronic lateness, often arriving seven to eight hours late or even missing entire days, caused budget overruns, pushing the film's costs beyond $250 million.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly caused delay of upcoming movie Red One

An insider told The Wrap, “The only thing Dwayne was consistent at was being chronically late.” Insiders described the situation to the outlet saying, “It was a fucking disaster,” with Johnson's tardiness forcing multiple postponements of production. The source said to The Wrap, “Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f**k.”

Some who had worked with Dwayne Johnson before, like on HBO's Ballers, corroborated the claims, citing in the report to The Wrap, “They rent a location they can shoot as much as they can of other actors while they wait for him to decide if he’s coming to set.”

However, a spokesperson for Amazon, defending The Rock and his production company Seven Bucks, refuted these claims, stating that “Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One—a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season,” the spokesperson said according to Decider, “Our testing has been very strong… and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson's conflict with Vin Diesel and Ryan Reynolds

Notably, Johnson's tardiness has reportedly caused friction in his professional relationships before, according to The PEOPLE. Johnson's chronic lateness on set allegedly sparked feuds with Vin Diesel and Ryan Reynolds. These conflicts resulted in delays and tension during production, as reported by insiders to The PEOPLE.

Back in 2023, the insider told PEOPLE, “Vin has been having problems with The Rock because The Rock keeps showing up late for production, sometimes he doesn’t show up at all, and he’s delaying the production.”

Moreover, Johnson's unconventional habits, like urinating in water bottles to save time, added to the challenges on the Red One set tells the source to The Wrap. The inexperience of lead producer Hiram Garcia, along with Amazon executives, further exacerbated the issues, as they struggled to manage the complexities of a big-budget film.

Red One is scheduled to premiere in November 15, 2024

ALSO READ: 'It's Moment By Moment': Drake Bell Opens Up About Battling Substance Abuse