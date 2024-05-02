‘See You Soon’: BTS’ Jin drops his last monthly message before military discharge in June

BTS' Jin has shared his last monthly message for May before his scheduled military discharge in June. Initiated on January 9, 2023, and accessible on streaming platforms like YouTube and Weverse, this ongoing series features pre-recorded messages from Jin to the ARMY, BTS' dedicated fanbase, throughout his military service.

These videos serve as a means for Jin to stay connected with his fans, ensuring that he checks in with them regularly, despite the pre-recorded nature of the messages.

BTS’ Jin drops May’s monthly message

In his sweet final message for May, preceding his imminent discharge in June, BTS' Jin warmly embraces the arrival of the month, noting its significance as a time of budding leaves and the celebration of occasions such as Children's Day, Teacher's Day, and Parent's Day. He sincerely extends his wishes for fans to cherish their well-deserved days off.

Furthermore, Jin shares with heartfelt assurance that they've reached the conclusion of the Message from Jin series, signaling his anticipated return to directly connect with his fans in person soon.

Expressing his longing for his fans, Jin humorously remarks on his appearance, jokingly claiming that this is how he looked a year and a half ago, debunking the prevalent fandom joke that he's a vampire due to his seemingly ageless appearance. As Jin wraps up his heartfelt message, he kindly requests fans to make the most of May and to keep in mind that he will be returning back soon.

Watch the heartfelt message below-

More about Jin’s The Astronaut

On October 28, Jin surprised fans with his latest solo single, The Astronaut, accompanied by its music video. This pop rock gem is a special collaboration between Jin and Coldplay. Jin lent his pen to the heartfelt lyrics, channeling his love for ARMY, while Coldplay participated in co-writing the song.

Their collaboration delves into themes of love and connection, weaving a cosmic motif cherished by both artist and band, evident in their previous works. Dubbed "a gift to fans," the song made its debut just before Jin's enlistment, adding a bittersweet touch to its release.

Watch The Astronaut below-

Meanwhile, Jin is all set to return in June completing 18 months post his enlistment in the mandatory military service. He was the first one to enlist and hence is the first one to return out of seven members of BTS and will be followed by J-Hope.

