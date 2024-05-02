Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella FIRST LOOK: Pyo Ye Jin, Lee Jun Young transform into contrasting characters for rom-com

Pyo Ye Jin and Lee Jun Young starrer upcoming rom-com drama Dreaming of Cinde Fxxing Rella is all set to premiere soon. Ahead of its highly-anticipated release, the drama has unveiled its first stills featuring the lead stars. The newly released first look has piqued the netizens’ interest with excitement building up for the drama’s exhilarating narrative.

Pyo Ye Jin's eyes shine with dreams while Lee Jun Young seems stoic in Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella's first look

On May 2, the drama’s original network TVING took to their social media handles and shared the first look. The stills featuring the female lead Pyo Ye Jin capture her various facial expressions, while Lee Jun Young’s stills exhibit his elegant and stoic demeanor. Both the stars exude contrasting looks in the stills.

The Taxi Driver actress looks gorgeous in a minimalistic fashion, hinting towards her character in Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella.

On the other hand, actor Lee Jun Young looks like a prince charming straight out of a fairy tale. With well-fitted suits and poised expressions, he seems to be perfect for the character.

In addition, the new look captures the actor posing with an umbrella in every stillls, piquing the interest of viewers regarding its connection to the narrative.

More about upcoming rom-com Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is an upcoming rom-com drama that will depict the difficult life of a young woman named Shin Jae Rim, who pursues her dream of becoming Cinderella.

Actress Pyo Ye Jin will take on the role of Shin Jae Rim. Just like the real Cinderella story, she also lives with her stepmother and step sisters after his father’s demise.

As she sets to follow her father’s last wish ‘living well by marrying a rich man’, she joins Cheongdam Heaven as an employee. Her workplace is a social club catering to the rich men of the society and a perfect place to find her prince charming.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun Young transforms into Moon Cha Min, the elite CEO of Cheongdam Heaven. Unlike Shin Jae Rim, he doesn’t take an interest in other people or love. He also follows his father’s words of staying away from women and marriage.

Excitement builds up to witness how their relationship dynamic will unfold in the drama. There’s also curiosity regarding his umbrella, which he carries indoors as well.

In addition, the drama is expected to be a deft piece of work from the partnership of SNL Korea season 9 director Kim Min Kyung and Strong Woman Do Bong Soon screenwriter Baek Mi Kyung.

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is slated to premiere sometime in May.

