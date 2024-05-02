Prithviraj Sukumaran has been on a roll since the beginning of 2024, having featured in the blockbuster Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, as well as playing the antagonist in the Hindi action flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which also features Basil Joseph in the lead role.

Earlier this year, the makers of the film announced that Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil would hit the silver screens on May 16. However, there were several rumors floating around hinting at the possibility of the release date being postponed. Nonetheless, the makers have now confirmed that there is no change in the release date and that the film will indeed hit the silver screens on May 16.

Prithviraj confirms release date of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Prithviraj shared a new poster via his social media. Sharing the poster, in the caption, the actor wrote, “Bhayam venda jagratha mathi (no need to fear, just be cautious)”

More about Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, as mentioned earlier, features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a comedy entertainer and is helmed by Vipin Das of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey fame. Apart from the two main actors, the film also features Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, Siju Sunny, and Jagadish as well as Yogi Babu in his Malayalam debut.

Although extensive information regarding the film has been kept under wraps, it is understood that the film revolves around a young man who is excited to get married. However, in an interesting twist of events, he ends up marrying a woman who hates him and is forced to suffer her wrath over it. The film’s title refers to the gateway to the Guruvayoor temple, in Kerala, which is known for the numerous weddings that take place in the temple. The temple also has a notorious history of grooms tying the knots with the wrong brides.

The film has been bankrolled by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and CV Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment. Deepu Pradeep, known for the hit web series Perilloor Premier League has penned the script while Ankit Menon composes the music for the film. Neeraj Revi cranks the camera for the film while John Kutty takes care of its editing.

