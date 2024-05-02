Chris Hemsworth Shares His Honest Opinion On Wearing Capes, Especially Red Ones: 'The Absurdity Of That'

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth spoke about wearing capes as a villain in his highly anticipated film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, set to release at the end of May. The actor also talked about his departure from a superhero role, emphasizing the relief of not needing to wear a cape.

Furthermore, Hemsworth discussed his desire to collaborate with Furiosa’s filmmaker and his excitement for portraying a villain in the film, anticipating its release this month.

Chris Hemsworth on his experience wearing a cape in the film

Actor Chris Hemsworth is content that he is portraying a protagonist in the action-adventure film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film stars Hemsworth as Dementus, a warlord who steals the title character from her home as a child.

It’s a different role from his popular Marvel superhero Thor, whom Hemsworth has played in four independent MCU movies and several Avengers films. And that’s what made the actor hungry for this part in the Mad Max Saga.

“Yeah, it was a real departure, and it was nice... I was about to say it was nice not to wear a cape, but... I did have a cape in this film,” Hemsworth recently told Entertainment Weekly. “And it’s red — or it becomes red eventually, as well. The absurdity of that.”

This depicts the actor’s painful and absurd experience of wearing capes during his superhero films.

Chris Hemsworth on his collaboration with director George Miller

Moreover, the Thor star said that while he wanted to collaborate with George Miller, another reason he decided to work on Furiosa was the desire “to dirty it up and to be messy and ugly and violent and chaotic, rather than being in the somewhat predictable box of the hero in a superhero space.”

Hemsworth added that one has to stick to a lot of rules while playing a superhero; on the other hand, in this character, he could “throw that out the window, which was nice.”

Chris’ co-star Anya Taylor-Joy then questioned him if it didn’t annoy him after wearing capes for years. To her question, the actor answered that he hates wearing capes because it is impractical.

For his past role, Thor, the Rush actor gained 20 lbs (9 kg) of muscle mass for his 2011 film since his fictional character was meant to be muscular and strong-looking as characterized by the legendary writer Stan Lee’s comics.

Chris Hemsworth’s passional excitement to portray a villainous role

During a Vanity Fair interview, Chris Hemsworth said that “it’s been a long wait” to be able to get the opportunity to portray a different character rather than just playing his muscular action protagonist in the movie, which he’s already done as Thor in the MCU and films: Netflix’s Extraction film series.

After the world premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the Cannes Film Festival. The film will be in theaters from Warner Bros. on May 24, Friday.

Meanwhile, the film Furiosa recently kicked off its press tour in Sydney, Australia.

