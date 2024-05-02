Richa Chadha recalls starting shoot for Heeramandi 10 days before wedding; reveals not having thought of motherhood then

Richa Chadha who is currently basking in the glory of her recently released web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar is all set to embrace motherhood soon. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been the talk of the town ever since its first look was out and now the social media is filled with people praising his art and the actors.

In an interview with News 18, Richa who plays a pivotal role in the web show opened up about getting married right before she started shooting for the show. She also revealed that at that time she had no thought of motherhood.

Richa Chadha on the kind of parenting she wants to resort to

Richa Chadha quipped that she began shooting for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar just 10-15 days before her wedding with Ali Fazal. And at that time there was no thought of motherhood in the immediate future in her mind. Now that the actress is due in a few months, she spoke about the kind of upbringing she would like to give to her child.

Richa stated that she does not know what kind of parenting she wants to resort to and what kind of upbringing she wants to give to her child. "It's like I'm planning to write a novel and somebody is already asking me what kind of a story I would want to write. You can't say these things. This is all very new for me." Further, the Heeramandi actress expressed that she would wait for the arrival of her child before making any decisions. "So, I guess we'll figure it all out once our child comes into this world. And I know that it will happen very naturally," she states.

Richa Chadha derives inspiration from her mother on the kind of mother she wants to be

Richa Chadha also said that bringing up a child is a natural process and that she looks up to her mother and derives inspiration for the kind of mother she wants to be. She revealed that watched her mother raise 2 kids and that her mother resumed teaching in college within a month of delivering her brother. “She actually enjoyed her life teaching us to live by principle and be empowered and I’m going to take my cue from that.”

Richa Chadha was initially offered a larger role

Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Richa Chadha was initially offered a larger role in Heeramandi. But she recognized the potential Lajjo’s character had, which would have a profound impact on the viewers, and hence chose to play this role. She was initially offered a larger role. Richa knew that Lajjo had the most heart-breaking arc, and the resemblance to Meena Kumari from Pakeezah and a female version of Devdas would definitely leave an impact.

