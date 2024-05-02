In great news for the film industry, actor Ram Charan was conferred with an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Tamil Nadu some time ago. He was felicitated on April 13, amidst other esteemed individuals on the stage. And, Ram Charan’s achievements made his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, nothing but proud.

When Chiranjeevi Konidela said he is a proud father after Ram Charan received an honorary doctorate

Reacting to Ram Charan’s doctorate achievement, actor and proud father Chiranjeevi Konidela had penned a note to share his excitement. The megastar expressed how he felt and called it an ‘exhilarating moment’.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote in his post, “Vels University Tamil Nadu, the renowned academic institution bestowing an honorary doctorate on Ram Charan makes me feel emotional and proud as a father. It’s an exhilarating moment.”

Check out Chiranjeevi’s full tweet below:

Further sharing his happiness with fans, the Megastar selflessly congratulated his son on this remarkable achievement. He wrote, “True happiness for anyone is when their offspring outperforms their achievements.”

In more heartwarming words, Chiranjeevi added that Ram Charan had been outperforming him with great consistency. "Onwards and upwards! Love you, my Dear Ram Charan!" the veteran Telugu actor concluded.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming highly anticipated film Game Changer, written and directed by visionary filmmaker Shankar. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali, and others in key roles.

The first single from the film, Jaragandi, composed by Thaman S was released a few weeks ago and received mixed responses from the netizens. Dil Raju has bankrolled the film under the SVC banner.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan has quite the lineup ahead of him, with the tentatively titled RC16 with director Buchi Babu Sana and RC17 with Pushpa director Sukumar.

RC16 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead roles and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar, under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman has been roped in to score the music.

There have been no reports about the cast of RC17 but Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been confirmed as the music director, with Mythri Movie Makers donning the producer role again, after RC16.

These are indeed exciting times for Ram Charan and his fans.

