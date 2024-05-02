Is Charles Barkley Leaving TNT? Latest Statement Worries Fans Amid Speculated NBC Deal With NBA

It might happen or it might not, but the fans are worried that one of the most popular sports shows Inside the NBA featuring Charles Barkley might be off the hook if TNT loses its broadcasting rights. Charles Barkley, a basketball analyst and former player, hinted on ESPN Cleveland's The Really Big Show that he might switch networks if TNT loses the NBA broadcasting rights.

What Did Charles Barkley Say?

Barkley said, "To be completely honest with you, I covered my ass. I recently inked a 10-year contract two years ago, but I wanted to cover my ass in this case, so one of the things I did was add an opt-out in a few [of] years."

He further added, "I wanted to make sure I could leave this place if TNT lost the NBA. Thus, I find myself in a truly advantageous situation. We were aware that Amazon and Apple would be involved, but we were unaware that NBC would appear out of nowhere. However, the one thing I made sure to include in my contract was an opt-out clause. I adore TNT; they've treated me so well. I wanted to ensure that I would be free to sign with another team if we were to lose the NBA in two years."

TNT to be Outbid by NBC?

Although NBC may outbid TNT with its own package, which is anticipated to be worth an average of $2.5 billion annually, TNT is still in the running to be included in the next rights agreement. It's unclear when Barkley will be able to exercise his opt-out, but it's probably connected to the current NBA media rights deal expiring after the 2024–25 season. This implies that Inside the NBA cast will be seen on TNT for at least another year.

