Alec Baldwin Reflects On Almost 40 Years Of Sobriety, Admits He Misses Drinking

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Alec Baldwin talks about how he’s been sober for 39 years now. The actor, appeared on the May 1 episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast to talk about his life and career.

“I don’t discuss this a lot,” he admitted when asked about whether he drinks alcohol. “I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense. I’m 39 years sober. I got sober on February 23, 1985. Read ahead to find out more about Baldwin's journey to embracing sobriety today.

Alec Baldwin’s struggle with substance abuse

Alec Baldwin opened up about his substance abuse problems back in the 90's and said, “I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn.”

Baldwin also revealed that he and his friends adopted a hard-partying lifestyle, often returning home to snort cocaine and get high on Saturn.

At that time in Hollywood, cocaine use was widespread and was seen as comparable to coffee. However, when Baldwin gave up drugs, his drinking problem significantly increased.

Alec Baldwin’s thoughts on life after embracing sobriety today

Though Baldwin largely kept his sobriety journey private, in his 2017 memoir, he nevertheless detailed many such experiences.

At that time, he told Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, "I'm glad I got sober when I did because not many people get sober when they're young."

Baldwin added that in his 20's he overdosed a lot on drugs as there was a lot of unresolved pain present in him, which made alcohol the coping mechanism.

Later, upon being asked about drinking these days, Baldwin indicated that following his increased alcohol intake after quitting drugs, he cut that out too. “I don't miss drugs at all, but I do miss drinking. I like to drink,” he admitted.

Baldwin mentioned that he enjoys occasional meditation, but it can be challenging with seven children around, as it requires a lot of focus and a quiet environment.

Baldwin is married to Hilaria Baldwin, and the couple currently live in New York with their seven children in addition to daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.