Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash For Insensitive Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Joke

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gone official with their relationship, they have been on the receiving end of a truckload of nasty comments and criticism from people all over the world. And not just the couple’s haters, even people from the showbiz are firing shots at the star couple. I am particularly talking about the comedian and talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel. Looks like he has a personal vendetta against Taylor and Travis as he leaves no chance to pass some or the other comment on them.

After the very unfunny joke about Taylor Swift at the Oscars 2024, Jimmy Kimmel has this time compared Travis’ contract extension with the Chiefs to Taylor’s net worth. This has obviously not sat well with the Swfities who are bashing him left, right and center on social media. Here is what he said.

Jimmy Kimmel under fire for his Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce joke

Jimmy Kimmel's comedic skills are not being appreciated this time for his insensitive jokes on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship while comparing the American football player to his billionaire girlfriend. The TV personality on his April 30 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, recently compared the two and their earnings calling the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end “broke” despite his recent record-breaking deal with the Chiefs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

On his talk show, Kimmel went on to joke about Kelce's new contract extension with the 2024 Super Bowl winners, which made him the highest-paid tight end in 2024. He said, “The new contract is worth $34 million, or as Taylor Swift calls it, gum money.” He continued, “Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you're still the broke boyfriend".

Advertisement

This was not it! The comedian continued to bring Swifties into his conversation. The fans are all in praise of the relationship which started back in September of last year. The singer's fans often circulate the couple's cute moments on the internet calling them different names and giving the duo a lot of attention about everything they do. Talking about Swiftie’s behaviour towards the Chiefs’ star, Jimmy stated he is not sure if the three-time Super Bowl champion is a “player or a kitten.”

Swifties call out Jimmy Kimmel for his insensitive comparison of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Fans are pissed at Jimmy Kimmel for his “joke” on his show. A fan called out the comedian reminding him of Travis Kelce's record-breaking deal and other sponsorships. The users stated, “PS @Jimmykimmel we know you were trying to make a joke at Travis' expense BUT don't forget he has a record-breaking deal w his bro for their amazing podcast, commercials etc his #NFL contract is part of his net worth,"broke b/f" doesn't land cuz he's no mooch.”

Another, “That is not nice. Dude ain’t broke. At all”

Another user stated that these hosts are out of their standing, “I can't stand these late night hosts.”

Another partially agrees with the joke, “It's not nice, but he has a point.. She's just incomparable with 1000 million.”

A fan stated, quoting the video, “Hey does he ever shut the f**k up??”

According to Forbes, the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker became a billionaire in October 2023 with a net worth of $1.1 billion. The Fortnight singer recently created history by becoming the first artist in history to hold Billboard’s Hot 100 List's top 14 spots.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Makes History As First Artist To Occupy Top 14 Spots On Billboard Hot 100 Chart; Fortnight Leads Way

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gone official with their relationship, they have been on the receiving end of a truckload of nasty comments and criticism from people all over the world. And not just the couple’s haters, even people from the showbiz are firing shots at the star couple. I am particularly talking about the comedian and talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel. Looks like he has a personal vendetta against Taylor and Travis as he leaves no chance to pass some or the other comment on them.

Advertisement

After the very unfunny joke about Taylor Swift at the Oscars 2024, Jimmy Kimmel has this time compared Travis’ contract extension with the Chiefs to Taylor’s net worth. This has obviously not sat well with the Swfities who are bashing him left, right and center on social media. Here is what he said.

Jimmy Kimmel under fire for his Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce joke

Jimmy Kimmel's comedic skills are not being appreciated this time for his insensitive jokes on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship while comparing the American football player to his billionaire girlfriend. The TV personality on his April 30 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, recently compared the two and their earnings calling the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end “broke” despite his recent record-breaking deal with the Chiefs.

On his talk show, Kimmel went on to joke about Kelce's new contract extension with the 2024 Super Bowl winners, which made him the highest-paid tight end in 2024. He said, “The new contract is worth $34 million, or as Taylor Swift calls it, gum money.” He continued, “Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you're still the broke boyfriend".

This was not it! The comedian continued to bring Swifties into his conversation. The fans are all in praise of the relationship which started back in September of last year. The singer's fans often circulate the couple's cute moments on the internet calling them different names and giving the duo a lot of attention about everything they do. Talking about Swiftie’s behaviour towards the Chiefs’ star, Jimmy stated he is not sure if the three-time Super Bowl champion is a “player or a kitten.”

Swifties call out Jimmy Kimmel for his insensitive comparison of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Fans are pissed at Jimmy Kimmel for his “joke” on his show. A fan called out the comedian reminding him of Travis Kelce's record-breaking deal and other sponsorships. The users stated, “PS @Jimmykimmel we know you were trying to make a joke at Travis' expense BUT don't forget he has a record-breaking deal w his bro for their amazing podcast, commercials etc his #NFL contract is part of his net worth,"broke b/f" doesn't land cuz he's no mooch.”

Advertisement

Another, “That is not nice. Dude ain’t broke. At all”

Another user stated that these hosts are out of their standing, “I can't stand these late night hosts.”

Another partially agrees with the joke, “It's not nice, but he has a point.. She's just incomparable with 1000 million.”

A fan stated, quoting the video, “Hey does he ever shut the f**k up??”

Advertisement

According to Forbes, the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker became a billionaire in October 2023 with a net worth of $1.1 billion. The Fortnight singer recently created history by becoming the first artist in history to hold Billboard’s Hot 100 List's top 14 spots.