ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin counters allegation of planned termination of NewJeans' contract; says, 'HYBE distorts truth'

In the ongoing clash, HYBE has alleged that ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin sought unilateral termination powers for contracts with NewJeans. On the other hand, ADOR fired back, asserting that its CEO, Min Hee Jin's requests were aimed at fostering independence and combating perceived interference, and that “HYBE distorts the truth.”

ADOR refutes HYBE’s allegation against Min Hee Jin’s plan to exercise unilateral power over NewJeans

HYBE and ADOR's ongoing feud has further escalated, with both parties making accusations and counter-statements about NewJeans' contract termination. In reaction to HYBE accusing her of trying to unilaterally terminate contracts, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin called the allegations outright lies and instead accused the former of twisting the truth on May 2.

According to ADOR's statement, Min Hee Jin requested independent contract termination because she wanted to create a more autonomous label. The request was made during a face-to-face meeting with HYBE CEO Park Ji Won in January 2024, since she felt backstage interference was unfair during NewJeans' debut process and wanted ADOR to have more operating freedom.

HYBE got an edited shareholder's contract from ADOR in February 2024 with this request in it but interpreted it as a bid to take over managing rights, which led to more friction as per ADOR's report.

However, HYBE's interpretation of the request as an attempt to seize management rights led to further tension between the two entities. In response to HYBE's accusations and public dissemination of negotiation details, ADOR accused HYBE of engaging in media play wars by alleged distortion of truth and suggested revisiting contract discussions.

More details about HYBE’s accusation against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin

Earlier this morning, HYBE, the parent company of BTS levied accusations against ADOR, alleging a bid for independence and control over ADOR's operations. Reports indicated that ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin, sought to amend NewJeans' contract to grant unilateral termination rights, circumventing HYBE's involvement. While HYBE purportedly declined this demand, tensions allegedly escalated with accusations of interference.

Min Hee Jin, however, refuted HYBE's claims, asserting the request aimed to address undue interference rather than assert control. She has contended that HYBE's narrative distorts the truth, emphasizing the timing disparity between the contract revision and alleged takeover claims.

The ongoing feud intensified as HYBE accused ADOR of seeking autonomy and leaking confidential information, with each side presenting conflicting narratives.

