PICS: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani vacay glimpses will make you pack your bags and head for immediate getaway
Sanaya Irani, known for her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du has recently shared some mesmerizing pictures from her adventurous trip. Take a look!
Sanaya Irani is known for her performances in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du. The actress has recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her adventurous side with pictures from her mountain getaway.
Without a doubt, she is among the most well-known names in households. Although it's been years since her last screen appearance, she stays in touch with her fans via social media.
Sanaya Irani drops glimpses from her vacation
Sanaya Irani took to her Instagram handle and Sanaya shared captivating snapshots from her mountain retreat, capturing some happy moments from her time close to nature. She looked stylish in a chic blue crop top, paired with sports shorts and white sneakers. Her radiant smile captured the essence of joy as she posed amidst nature's beauty.
She wrote in the caption, “Chasing waterfalls and conquering gorges, one step at a time. #trekkingadventures #gorge #waterfall.”
Fan reactions
As soon as Sanaya uploaded the pictures, fans filled the comment section and expressed their joy over her pictures. A fan wrote, “Only the most Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls can conquer the most magnificent of gorges and Sanaya "Khoobsurat" Irani is the most gorgeous of them alllll…” Reflecting the emotional impact of her past performances, another fan commented, “I'm in the 50th and final episode of Khushi. I don't know what to follow next. I'm really sad that it's going to end. I feel like I'm in the middle of a family and I don't want to leave it.”
More about Sanaya Irani
Whether it's her roles in Miley Jab Hum Tum or Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sanaya Irani has consistently captivated audiences with her acting skills. She also starred alongside Ashish Sharma in Rangrasiya. She also showcased her talent on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Additionally, she and her husband, Mohit Sehgal, participated in Nach Baliye 8.
About Sanaya Irani’s personal life
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal starred together in the successful show Miley Jab Hum Tum. Portraying each other's love interests, their on-screen romance transformed into a real-life relationship. They publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2010 and exchanged vows on January 25, 2016. Since their marriage, fans have adored their chemistry even more.
ALSO READ: As Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, Rajan Shahi, Aashish Mehrotra, and more congratulate her