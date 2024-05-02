BTS' agency sues perpetrators of planned digital attack against team; denies affiliation to cult

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing global sensation BTS, has issued a statement regarding its legal action against perpetrators of a planned digital attack aimed at the group. Denying affiliation with cults and addressing false allegations, the company reiterated its determination to protect the rights and reputation of BTS members.

BTS’ label vows legal action against perpetrators of planned digital attack

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing global K-pop sensation BTS, has issued a public statement announcing legal action against perpetrators involved in a planned digital attack aimed at the group. In the statement released on May 2, the company vehemently denied allegations of hoarding, concept plagiarism, and any affiliations with religious cults, labeling such claims as entirely false.

The agency revealed that the relentless spread of misinformation prompted them to engage a separate law firm to address the matter firmly. In a proactive move to protect BTS members' rights, BIGHIT MUSIC identified and compiled various posts containing false rumors and slanderous information. These posts, systematically uploaded and later deleted by someone, have prompted the agency to file an initial round of criminal complaints with law enforcement agencies on May 2. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

BIGHIT MUSIC also reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards individuals attempting to tarnish the reputation of their artists through the dissemination of malicious falsehoods. They have pledged to pursue legal action without leniency or settlements, ensuring that offenders are appropriately punished.

The agency further expressed its regret over the distress caused to BTS fans by the circulation of baseless allegations and assured them of its unwavering commitment to protecting the artists' rights.

More details about malicious posts against BTS

Earlier on April 28, 2024, numerous online allegations surfaced, accusing HYBE and its artists (particularly BTS) of their link to the Dahn World cult. Moreover, South Korean blogs gained traction as they circulated theories and evidence suggesting connections between the entertainment company, its artists, notably BTS, and the organization.

Advertisement

Responding swiftly on the day itself, HYBE announced the establishment of an additional law firm to confront the escalating defamation and slander against BTS. They stressed the conspired nature of recent malicious slanders, rumors, dissemination of false information, and indiscriminate insults, underscoring the severe damage inflicted upon the artist's reputation. HYBE reiterated its commitment to stern action against such actions, with the new law firm supplementing ongoing legal proceedings.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: HYBE faces backlash for scheduling BTS' RM and NewJeans' album releases on same day amid ongoing feud