10 of Alia Bhatt's earrings from Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions that are massively bedazzling

There is always a bountiful room to play with accessories. But, we often tend to give these a backseat with the idea of our ensembles being able to cook up an impactful show for us. Well, we all need edgy and mood-boosting bonuses that can help us doll up even better. We're referring to earrings that can pack a contemporary punch and with Alia Bhatt's fabulous looks in white for Gangubai Kathiawadi movie promotions as styled by Ami Patel, we're ready to make earrings our favourite by taking the stride of glam a little too seriously.

Do you think there'll ever be a time when jhumkas won't make a pretty cut? With many beautiful ethnic looks to her name, her looking like a goddess is a given. Her ivory silk organza saree from Devnaagri that entailed Resham and Patra embroidery was teamed with a scalloped sleeveless blouse. Curio Cottage's three-tiered jhumkas and a bunch of roses rounded out her graceful look.

The look may have had you at the classic combo of white Punit Balana organza silk saree and blouse with coin embroidery and Resham Patra work peppered with the prettiness of red roses, but here's what we equally love. Miss Bhatt's circular earrings sat as on-fleek as everything above with pearls and studs.

Chikankari never stops being the rage, true but a look with earrings that ooze glam to the max is a wholesome one. Alia looked like the brightest flower dressed in an Anjul Bhandari cotton saree all prettied up with pastel floral motifs. Her strappy blouse and pink fresh flowers may be quick to distract us but her earrings from Sangeeta Boochra designed like a blue flower is just as mesmerising.

Back to jhumas true, but a standard shot isn't Alia's game. Her Raw Mango saree radiated and brought about a dreamy charm with yellow flower prints. Her blouse too was just as stunning but can we say our hearts can't stop loving her peacock grace jhumkas from Apala by Sumit too? Ah, the colourful gemstones know how to look top-notch.

Pearls are currently living the revival life, rocking and how! We all love a pantsuit moment but who said you can't call for an unconventional look? The 28-year-old looked like an ivory beauty in a suit and pleated pants that opened into flares. Her chunky geometry space earrings from Amama said, "Never stop the glam show." We agree!

Spring, we see you looking fabulous already! If you're someone who loves pink every min and day, Anavila's linen sari with morakasi floral print is just so easy on the eye, you won't stop looking at it. Fresh flowers can be our go-to curate a hair accessory but Minerali's silver jhumkas can do a major complementing and fail-proof job.

When the beauty made it to Berlin! We learned of a standout and an elegant monochrome desi look as she made her fans go wow for, if only we could keep a tab. The Rimple & Harpreet Narula saree with a burst of silver sequins and white embroidery, we knew this red carpet will make us go 'Oh la la' truly, deeply, and madly. Her sapphire and emerald earrings from Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels have us thinking of how many weddings we're currently ready to attend. Definitely more than our fingers can count.

What we meant by jhumkas and sarees are a match made in beauty heaven. Let's say to infinity and beyond, we're a fan of oxidised jhumkas. These tribal statement earrings from Abhilasha Jewelry proved adding an unforgettable touch to a desi look isn't impossible. Her satin saree from Kshitij Jalori is every bit of a sure-fire creation. So incredible!

We're ready to celebrate polka dots forever with Itr by Khyati Pande's unicorn saree but a little too much with earrings that are lovely like the circular Polki and tourmaline earrings from House of Shikha.

Love it or hate it, nothing like a white saree to make hearts swoon. The muslin jamdani saree from Madhurya got an appealing boost of allure with bulky earrings. Colours, patterns to studs, it was just too outstanding!

Which look is your favourite?

