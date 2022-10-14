Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Best Skincare Essentials to Amp Up Your Diwali Glow

During Diwali, every girl’s story is all about “cannot decide what to wear and how to spice up the festive look!” But we have got you covered! To mark up your festive look, you must have vouched for impeccable ethnic wear. What about your natural glow? If you are battling with drab and dehydrated skin and do not wish to spend a fortune on your salon bills, then you are on the right page. We are here with the top 7 skincare essentials that will take good care of your skin from AM to PM. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is also live with great deals and discounts allowing you to save heavily on your bills. Roll your eyes over, splurge on the best skincare essentials and rock your Diwali look with an ever-lasting glow. 7 Best Skincare Essentials to Steal from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

1. Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream No matter how many skincare products you apply in a day, you ought to pay heed to your bedtime skincare regime. And this Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream is nothing less than magic. Diwali is around the corner and you need to accentuate your beauty to jazz up your festivities with ease. This rejuvenating comfort cream will set the clock back for your skin. It evens skin tone and improves the quality of your skin with a dollop of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. Secondly, the hefty discount is unmissable.

Price: Rs. 1,035 Deal Price: Rs. 880 Buy Now 2. Derma Essentia 15% Vitamin C Face Serum Face serums have great potential to fight hyperpigmentation and dark spots. And Derma Essentia 15% Vitamin C Face Serum is one such collagen booster that will unearth your real glow within a few weeks of application. It is suitable for all skin types and helps your skin with much-need nutrients. Hurry up! Snag this face serum for youthful skin before the Diwali celebrations trap you in.

Price: Rs. 950 Deal Price: Rs. 836 Buy Now 3. FINITE Face Cleansing Gel This face cleansing gel will get you all melting due to its extreme potential in shedding oil, dirt, grime, and other pollutants from your skin. It is crafted with salicylic acid, amino acid, betaine, xylitol, and hyaluronic acid that will make all of your skincare woes a thing of the past. Its unique formulation soothes irritated and damaged skin. In addition, it amps up the hydration levels of your skin. If you wish to quench the thirst of your dried skin in a jiffy, then there is nothing better than combating them with this face cleansing gel.

Price: Rs. 499 Deal Price: Rs. 382 Buy Now 4. Kimirica Five Elements Shower Gel and Body Lotion Bath Care Duo Like you pamper your face with the right skincare products, do pour some love on your body with Kimirica Five Elements Shower Gel and Body Lotion Bath Care Duo. With the goodness of aloe vera and glycerin, this duo will help you unwind from your stress pretty easily. The skin-loving formula is non-sticky and meant for all skin types. So, head to Amazon and add this refreshing duo to your cart without any second thoughts.

Price: Rs. 1,070 Deal Price: Rs. 642 Buy Now 5. Jovees Face Massage Cream The skincare regime is not just about the right application of skincare products. It is about stimulating your skin cells to the maximum. Grab Jovees Face Massage Cream and bring out the best version of yourself this Diwali. For an instant glow, this cream is formulated with vitamin E and wheat germ. It has a mild and skin-soothing texture that feels great and smells even more amazing. Grab it now or else you might regret it later.

Price: Rs. 755 Deal Price: Rs. 700 Buy Now 6. WishCare 100% Pure Premium Cold Pressed Olive Oil for Hair & Skin Oils are the most loyal skin partner to combat dehydrated skin. Do you wish to elevate your glow within a few weeks? Grab WishCare 100% Pure Premium Cold Pressed Olive Oil for Hair & Skin. It softens, smoothens, nourishes, and moisturizes your skin thoroughly. It penetrates deeply into your skin and leaves it supple and lustrous. Why should you rely on heavy skincare products, when this ultra-light cold-pressed olive oil can do the trick for you?

Price: Rs. 400 Deal Price: Rs. 237 Buy Now 7. Happier Multigreens Face Cleanser This Happier Multigreens Face Cleanser is a soap-free gentle cleanser formulated with the goodness of green apple, kale, cucumber, aloe vera, and green tea. It thoroughly cleanses your face and strengthens the skin barrier. It is power-packed with antioxidants that prevent pore build-up. So, this Diwali you need not worry about your skincare regime, just cleanse your face with Happier cleanser and feel happier quite literally.

Price: Rs. 425 Deal Price: Rs. 329 Buy Now This Diwali, you don’t need to burn a hole in your pockets as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 has made your shopping haul quite budget-friendly. Slide these top-notch skincare essentials into your cart straight away. Trust us, these products will accentuate your beauty and help you to exude some glam styles with ease. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

