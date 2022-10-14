7 Best Diwali Hampers to Steal at Great Discounts from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Diwali is a festival when you are stuck in a loop of happiness, love, and laughter. Gifts, sweets, ethnic attires, lights, lanterns, and candles are a source of immense joy and festive enthusiasm. This year make your Diwali extra special and surprise your near and dear ones with the most alluring Diwali hampers that they will savor for years. After all, the wider and brighter smile on their face is everything you can live for. Wait! You need not fear about your budget. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 will ensure that you pick alluring hampers at great discounts. Hurry up and get ready for some hugs and kisses that you will receive in return. 7 Best Diwali Hampers for an Extra Special Diwali

1. Rage Coffee Gift Box Are your loved ones die-hard coffee fans? This Diwali gift box is a perfect gift for them. It is an assortment of four scrumptious coffee flavors namely butterscotch, hazelnut, caramel, and dark chocolate that they will sheerly love. The 100 percent Arabica coffee beans will take them on a trip to a luxurious coffee land. This Diwali gift box is surely one of the best Diwali hampers for any coffee lover.

Price: Rs. 1,699 Deal Price: Rs. 999 Buy Now 2. VAHDAM Limited Edition Gift Pack for Diwali If you are wondering about the perfect gift to surprise a chai-lover with this Diwali, then your frantic search comes to an end today. Check this VAHDAM Limited Edition Gift Pack. Well, we know that nothing can beat the refreshing zest of tea. And so this gift pack with 6 exceptional and organic tea flavors is no less than a treat. This gift pack with delicious chai flavors like berry cinnamon, pure mint, turmeric ashwagandha, chamomile lavender green tea, honey lemon green tea, and Vedic kadha herbal tea will make your loved one fall in love with chai all over again. The mesmerizing aroma and the goodness of Indian herbs and spices make this Diwali hamper worth the value.

Price: Rs. 699 Deal Price: Rs. 399 Buy Now 3. Open Secret Diwali Hamper Diwali is incomplete without the exchange of sweets and gifts. Are you bored of festive stapel— soan papdi? Check out this Open Secret Diwali Hamper. It is packed with delectable snacks, premium dry fruits, and assorted cookies. If you gift this to your loved ones, we are sure, they’re going to be super happy. After all, who doesn’t love munching on snacks and sweets? This time ditch the junk snacks and pave the way for this healthy Diwali hamper.

Price: Rs. 8,145 Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 Buy Now 4. Cadbury Celebrations - Rich Dry Fruit Collection A Diwali celebration without Cadbury sounds incomplete. But what if your favorite Cadbury chocolates came with a twist this season? Snatch a glimpse of this Rich Dry Fruit Collection brought to you by Cadbury. This hamper is just perfect to show your love and admiration to your loved ones, kids and the elderly alike.

Price: Rs. 500 Deal Price: Rs. 375 Buy Now 5. Snackible Healthy Diwali Snack Box Diwali goodies with a healthy twist are what Snackible Healthy Diwali Snack Box screams out loud. It is a bumper hamper loaded with pizza sticks, nachos, thins, makhana, mathri, kachori, cookies, coffee and so much more. Amidst your Diwali hustle, don't forget to grab some healthy stuff for your loved ones. Rather than relying on chocolates, stick to something distinctive and healthy.

Price: Rs. 749 Deal Price: Rs. 599 Buy Now 6. Paper Boat Badam Gift Pack When it's Diwali, dry fruits can not be ignored. And there is nothing better than this Paper Boat Badam Gift Pack. It is packed with crispy, crunchy, and smoked nuts that make dry fruits a lot more fun. These nuts are full of flavors in each bite. If you ask us, then this is something that relatives of all ages will definitely love. Grab this luxe gift pack when on sale!

Price: Rs. 1,360 Deal Price: Rs. 1,020 Buy Now 7. GO DESi Premium Diwali Gift Box This GO DESi Premium Diwali Gift Box is all about candies, lollipops, bars, and barfis. You will find all authentic flavors in this gift box. This Diwali extends warm wishes and love with the goodness of these desi treats. Take due advantage of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2022 and save a fortune this festive season.