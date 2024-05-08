Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin confirmed to lead thriller romance The Number You Have Dialed

Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin will be taking on the main roles in the upcoming romance thriller The Number You Have Dialed. Here are the details.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on May 08, 2024  |  11:22 AM IST |  10.9K
Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin: King Kong
Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin: King Kong

The Number You Have Dialed is a much-awaited drama which is expected to premiere this winter. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin will be taking on the lead roles in the romance thriller. Yoo Yeon Seok is known for his roles in hits like Hospital Playlist, Mr Sunshine and many more. Cha Soo Bin has impressed with her work in Sweet & Sour and Rookie Cops. 

Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin to play show-window couple in The Number You Have Dialed 

On May 8, MBC confirmed that Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin will be leading the upcoming drama The Number You Have Dialed. Yoo Yeon Seok will be taking on the role of the youngest spokesperson of the Blue House who has a bright future as a politician. He is a former news anchor and comes from an elite family.

Chae Soo Bin plays Yoo Yeon Seok's wife who is a sign language interpreter. She is diagnosed with aphasia which hampers her ability to communicate. Though the two are married, they are only a show-window couple which in Korean culture stands for a couple who don't get along with each other. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now


More about The Numer You Have Dialed

The Number You Have Dialed is a much-anticipated drama with a very unique plotline and is scheduled to be released in the winter of this year. The project is based on the webtoon written by Geon Eomul Nyeo. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin will be appearing in the main roles. 

Advertisement

The drama tells the story of a young spokesperson of the Blue House whose life takes a turn when he gets a call telling him that his wife has been kidnapped. His wife is a sign language interpreter with aphasia. Though the two are married, they never talk or spend time with each other. They married for convenience. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Atypical Family star Chun Woo Hee pays touching tribute to late actor Lee Sun Kyun at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles