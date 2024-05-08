Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin confirmed to lead thriller romance The Number You Have Dialed

The Number You Have Dialed is a much-awaited drama which is expected to premiere this winter. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin will be taking on the lead roles in the romance thriller. Yoo Yeon Seok is known for his roles in hits like Hospital Playlist, Mr Sunshine and many more. Cha Soo Bin has impressed with her work in Sweet & Sour and Rookie Cops.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin to play show-window couple in The Number You Have Dialed

On May 8, MBC confirmed that Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin will be leading the upcoming drama The Number You Have Dialed. Yoo Yeon Seok will be taking on the role of the youngest spokesperson of the Blue House who has a bright future as a politician. He is a former news anchor and comes from an elite family.

Chae Soo Bin plays Yoo Yeon Seok's wife who is a sign language interpreter. She is diagnosed with aphasia which hampers her ability to communicate. Though the two are married, they are only a show-window couple which in Korean culture stands for a couple who don't get along with each other.

More about The Numer You Have Dialed

The Number You Have Dialed is a much-anticipated drama with a very unique plotline and is scheduled to be released in the winter of this year. The project is based on the webtoon written by Geon Eomul Nyeo. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin will be appearing in the main roles.

The drama tells the story of a young spokesperson of the Blue House whose life takes a turn when he gets a call telling him that his wife has been kidnapped. His wife is a sign language interpreter with aphasia. Though the two are married, they never talk or spend time with each other. They married for convenience.

