IT'S OFFICIAL: Silambarasan TR is the 'new Thug' in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life; exudes swag in introduction video

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. For several weeks, rumors were doing rounds that Silambarasan TR has joined the star-studded cast of this Mani Ratnam directorial.

Now, in the latest update, the makers have officially unveiled the dynamic avatar of STR and introduced him as a ‘New Thug in Town’.

Silambarasan TR joins Kamal Haasan's Thug Life

On May 8, the official makers of Thug Life took to their social media platform and shared the first-look poster of Silambarasan TR from the upcoming thriller and wrote, “In the Realms of Dust, A New Thug Arises! STR makes his Mark.”

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to their comments section and shared their excitement about STR’s entry in the Kamal Haasan starrer. A fan wrote, “The bull has come.” Another one wrote, Sigma Thug Rules- STR.

The makers also shared a 38-second clip from their YouTube handle in which STR was seen chased by vehicles in a backdrop of desert. Later, STR used a handbrake as his car drifted and he started shooting with a handgun towards the vehicle with a villainous smile. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check out the official clip of STR's official entry in Thug Life

More about Thug Life

In addition to Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, Thug Life stars Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, and many others in key parts. According to reports, Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal will also appear in the period-action flick. It has now been confirmed that Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi have backed out of the epic project due to their other work commitments.

Mani Ratnam wrote and directed Thug Life, while A R Rahman composed the music, Ravi K Chandran handled the photography, and Sreekar Prasad edited the picture. The Anbariv duo has choreographed the action sequences and the project has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies in a joint venture.

ALSO READ: Fahadh Faasil reveals helping wife Nazriya Nazim to buy milk; shares interesting story