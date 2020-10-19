Best Mehendi designs that beginners can opt for festivals like Navratri and Diwali

Here are a few beginner Mehendi designs you can opt for the upcoming festive season. Check it out

If you’re an Indian, you know how much we love our henna tattoos. Popularly known as Mehendi, the art of tattooing the hands and legs of women is considered as an auspicious ritual before every festival and major life events like weddings and baby showers. With the festive season upon us and festivals like Navratri and Diwali right here, Mehendi will become a ritual in almost every household. So, if you’re looking to add that extra bit of oomph to your festive outfits and are still a beginner in this department, we’ve got you covered!

Here are a few Mehendi designs every beginner must take inspiration for the festive season:

Arabic Mehendi Design:

Filled with a beautiful flowery pattern, the Arabic Mehendi designs usually have a leafy trail that goal across the palm and your pointy finger. Unlike the traditional Indian Mehendi designs, this one contains flowers, paisleys and leaves that follow a design trail.

Indian Mehendi Design:

Indian Mehendi consists of an amalgamation of smaller and bigger shapes. With paisleys, spirals, flowers, human figures, checks and animals like elephants and peacocks. It is much more intricate than the Arabic style and is often worn by brides and the bridal party.

Indo-western Mehendi Designs:

While Indian Mehendi designs are much more intricate and require a lot more time, Indo-western designs give you the liberty to style your own using elements from the traditional design technique. This means the use of new shapes and styles is also permitted!

Western Mehendi Designs:

The traditionality of any art form be it Mehendi or painting comes from the kind of shapes and designs used. While traditional Mehendi designs require your whole hand to be covered in the tattoo, western designs give you an illusion of wearing a bracelet along your wrist. In most cases, women only apply henna to either the back or front of their hands.

