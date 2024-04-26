All Albums Releasing In May 2024 Ft. Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft, Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism & Sia's Reasonable Woman
Many big names in the music industry are coming with their albums next month. Check it out here.
One good thing about 2023 was the music that captured the ups and downs of the unpredictable world we grew up with. Full of unexpected twists and absurd moments, music has always been a source of comfort and perspective. The good news for music lovers is that the momentum runs through 2024, with a line-up of new artists. Although the face may change, the creativity and passion behind the music do not.
Big new releases from Billy Elish, Dua Lipa, and Don McLean coming next month. Staying on top of all the new releases can be difficult—sometimes even impossible. However, we are here to highlight a few highly anticipated albums to keep an eye on.
Radical Optimism by Dua Lipa
This will be Dua Lipa's third studio album. The album will be released on May 3 and consists of 11 songs, including the two preliminary singles, Houdini and Training Season. “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life,” Lipa says in the announcement. According to Lipa, the title Radical Optimism was inspired by "the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm".
Tracklist:
1. End Of An Era
2. Houdini
3. Training Season
4. These Walls
5. Whatcha Doing
6. French Exit
7. Illusion
8. Falling Forever
9. Anything For Love
10. Maria
11. Happy For You
Reasonable Woman by Sia
This will be Sia's tenth studio album. Sia's upcoming 15-track album is set for release on May 3 through Atlantic Records. She hasn’t revealed the meaning of her album’s songs.
Tracklist
1. Little Wing
2. Immortal Queen
3. Dance Alone
4. I Had A Heart
5. Gimme Love
6. Nowhere To Be
7. Towards The Sun
8. Incredible
9. Champion (Feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff)
10. I Forgive You
11. Wanna Be Known
12. One Night
13. Fame Won’t Love You
14. Go On
15. Rock And Balloon
Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft will be released on Friday, May 17, 2024. According to the vinyl descriptions on store.billieeilish.com, Hit Me Hard and Soft will have 10 tracks. The album was written by Eilish and her brother and musical collaborator Finneas, who also produced the album.
Tracklist
1. Skinny
2. Lunch
3. Chihiro
4. Birds of a Feather
5. Wildflower
6. The Greatest
7. L'Amour De Ma Vie
8. The Diner
9. Bittersuite
10. Blue
American Boys by Don McLean
Grammy-award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member Don McLean's next studio album, American Boys will be released on May 17th by BFD/Audium Nashville. “This is an album of all new songs,” shared McLean. “The title track, “American Boys,” which features the guys from Home Free, is a fun song about the boys who invented rock and roll. America invented this music. Only America invented this music.”
Tracklist
Side 1
1. American Boys (Featuring Home Free)
2. Thunderstorm Girl
3. Stone Cold Gangster
4. Truth And Fame
5. The Gypsy Road
6. I Shall Find My Way
7. Mexicali Gal
Side 2
1. Vacant Luxury
2. The Ballad of George Floyd
3. The Meanest Girl
4. MarleyÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Song (Save Yourself)
5. Resurrection Man
6. Gotta Make You Mine (Bonus Track)
ALSO READ: Dua Lipa And Callum Turner's Relationship Reaches New Heights As They're Reported To Have Gotten 'Very Serious' and 'Inseparable' After Meeting Families.