Ananya Panday wears velvet kurta in blue at Heeramandi premiere and it screams royalty

From her debut until now, Ananya Panday has not only carved a successful path in acting but has also quickly climbed best-dressed lists, thanks to her impeccable sartorial choices. A glance at her Instagram reveals her ability to effortlessly pull off casual looks, extravagant ensembles, as well as traditional attire.

Whether it’s Diwali celebrations or other special events, she gracefully carries lehengas or Kurta sets, showcasing her affinity for traditional looks. Last night, at the premiere of Heeramandi, Ananya donned a stellar suit set, and it’s safe to say that her attention to detail consistently propels her to the top of fashion charts. Let’s break down her ethnic look for you.

Ananya Panday’s ethnic look at Heeramandi premiere

Seeing Ananya in a royal blue kurta made all our mid-week blues disappear. The Pati Patni aur Woh once again proved her mettle as a fashion icon, setting hearts aflutter in a blue velvet kurta coming from designer Raji Ramniq. Her kurta ends just above the ankles and is paired with straight blue pants. The sleeveless kurta features a V-neckline, injecting a hint of allure into the ensemble. Her kurta is adorned with delicate floral embroidery in subtle hues, adding a hint of charm and femininity.

Ananya accessorized the suit with a matching blue dupatta draped over her shoulder, featuring a scalloped golden border, harmonizing the rich blue tones of the outfit.

A kurta like Ananya Panday’s is made from a luxurious fabric like velvet and is perfect for ceremonies and receptions. You can pair it with a contrasting or matching churidar or straight pants.

Ananya Panday’s glam and accessories

The Gehraiyaan actress accentuated her ensemble with tasteful accessories. She adorned her wrists with silver bangles and striking red bangles featuring rubies. Complementing her jewelry choices, she picked silver earrings embellished with dazzling red stones, adding a touch of bling. The silver and red accessories perfectly highlighted the rich blue tones of her outfit. Turning her attention to footwear, the actress made a chic choice by pairing her suit with classic juttis.

In terms of makeup, the diva opted for a flawless base, highlighted by blushed cheeks that imparted a natural, rosy glow to her complexion. A sleek winged eyeliner added a touch of drama while nude lipstick enhanced her lips. A tiny bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional touch to her look. She completed her look with a middle-parted bun adorned with white gajra. The delicate floral accents added a touch of romance to her overall look.

Ananya’s choice of jewelry and outfit, to her makeup, and hairstyle, every detail was meticulously curated, resulting in a breathtaking ensemble.

Let us know in the comments how you liked Ananya’s latest desi look!