BTS’ leader RM has a very special announcement for fans. According to a notice released by BIGHIT MUSIC on April 26 at 0 am KST (April 25, 8:30 pm IST), the singer-songwriter will drop his second solo album called Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24.

RM announces Right Place, Wrong Person

According to the intimation, RM's album will be called Right Place, Wrong Person, and will have a total of 11 tracks. Check out the full notice from BTS’ agency below, shared on the group’s Weverse account.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are pleased to announce the release of “Right Place, Wrong Person,” BTS member RM’s second solo album.

“Right Place, Wrong Person” is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in.

The album falls within the alternative genre, boasting a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics. Your anticipation and support for RM and his second solo album “Right Place, Wrong Person” would be much appreciated.

Thank you.

*Pre-Order Date: From 11 AM, Friday, April 26, 2024 (KST) onward

The same was also announced on BTS’ social media accounts alongside a teaser image from the album. The visuals displayed creative drawings of what appears to be a sea urchin, a fish tied to a tree branch, a man observing a painting, a can spilling food, and a couple of other abstract creations.

About RM’s solo career

Previously, the BTS leader has shared mixtapes under his moniker Rap Monster and then under his current name RM, however, his official debut came about with Indigo which was revealed to the world in 2022 marking his official solo debut alongside a studio album. The rapper from BTS has time and again proved his songwriting skills by releasing collaborations with global artists and this comeback is expected to bring about even more fun for the fans of the superstar. Right Place, Wrong Person is slated to release on May 24, 1 pm KST (0 am ET or 9:30 am IST) with 11 tracks.

