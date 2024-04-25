Nayanthara in white kurta set is far from boring or basic, and we are scurrying notes

Nayanthara, the most celebrated actress in South India, is known not only for her stellar performances but also for her understated yet chic fashion sense. Unlike other celebrities who gravitate towards extravagant or flashy outfits, Nayanthara prefers simple and basic outfits that reflect her style choices.

When it comes to basic fashion, a white kurta set embodies classic, basic, and elegant elements. Just like the sun gradually intensifies its warmth, there’s nothing quite like a cool, soothing embrace of pristine white fabric to keep you looking and feeling fresh. Nayanthara recently showcased this same simplicity as she was spotted at the airport, echoing the same sentiment.

Nayanthara’s latest ethnic pick

Nayanthara opted for a white kurta for her airport outfit, which appeared minimal at first glance but had quite impactful details. For instance, the pleats on the front of the kurta added dimension and texture, enhancing its simplicity. Additionally, meticulously placed buttons down the front further emphasised the kurta’s design.

The collared neckline provided some structure to the kurta, while the rolled sleeves gave it a casual yet refined touch. The Bigil actress paired her white kurta with matching palazzos, adding a wide-legged silhouette that brought flair to the ensemble and created a balanced look. Her kurta appeared quite easygoing and was a fitting choice while traveling in summer.

The actress opted for a striped dupatta with her white kurta and it was a stroke of brilliance. The grey stripes and golden border of the dupatta provided a subtle yet striking contrast, instantly catching the eye and tying the entire look together.

Nayanthara’s accessories and glam

The Jawan actress complemented her pristine outfit with accessories like black sunglasses, wrist adorned with a classy watch, and chic beige heels. Nayanthara's fans are well aware that the actress prefers minimal makeup off-screen. For her travels, she kept her makeup extremely light and fuss-free, with just a touch of blush on her cheeks and a subtle lipstick. Her hair was neatly tied back in a bun.

A kurta like Nayanthara is ideal for brief flights and you can never go wrong with white. The actress opted for a pair of heels; but you can opt for comfortable juttis. Apart from Airport, Nayanthara’s look is a fail-safe option for family gatherings on weekends or any intimate puja. This look is something that you may keep wearing year after year. If you are looking to elevate your airport-style game take a leaf from Nayathara’s style book and put together a look that is heavy on both style and comfort.