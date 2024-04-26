'Bro Definitely Had Ill Intentions': NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid for Dirty Play on Mitchell Robinson

The playoff isn’t easy for any player, and it takes a toll on anyone if the team is under pressure. Joel Embiid was no different in the third game against the New York Knicks. The 76ers star was given a flagrant-1 foul early in Game 3 as he got into a tussle with Mitchell Robinson from the New York Knicks. The series between the Knicks and the 76ers was expected to be very physical and it’s living up to the billing.

What happened between Embiid and Robinson?

In the first quarter, Embiid and Mitchell Robinson of New York engaged in an inside battle that became increasingly physical. He pulled Robinson's leg as the Knicks center attempted a shot, sending the Sixers center to the ground.



After calling Embiid for a flagrant foul, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse made him take a seat. He had two fouls and six points at the end of the first quarter.

Embiid had the last laugh as the 76ers won their first game of the series

At first glance, it looked like Embiid’s foul trouble would hurt the impact that he could make on the game, but Embiid had other plans as he dropped 50 points against the Knicks to help the 76ers get up and running in the series. The win was important for the 76ers, as going down 3-0 in the series would have been disastrous for the Philly team.

