Golden Kamuy Live-Action Film: Trailer OUT; Release Date, Streaming Details & More to Know

If you love Satoru Noda’s popular seinen manga series Golden Kamuy or its anime-adaptation, then we have great news for you. The live-action movie based on the manga, which was announced back in 2022, has finally released a trailer for its international audiences.

The original manga was serialized from 2014 to 2022 and the anime adaptation started to come out in 2018 and the fifth season, which will cover the final arc of the manga, has also been announced. Coupled with the anime release, the international release of the live-action movie is getting the people pumped up. Here is what you need to know about it.

Golden Kamuy live-action film release date, streaming details, cast, and more

People have been really excited about the Golden Kamuy live-action movie which was announced back in 2022 and released in Japan on 19th January, 2024. But the movie was not available on a streaming platform for the international audience. However, in a recent trailer by Netflix, it was revealed that the Golden Kamuy live-action movie will be up for streaming on the platform on 19th May, 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The live-action Golden Kamuy movie is produced by Credeus and stars Kento Yamazaki as the protagonist Saichi Sugimoto and Anna Yamada as Asirpa, a girl who is helping him in his mission. Shigeaki Kubo is the director of the movie with Tsutomu Kuroiwa as the screenwriter. Yutaka Yamada composed the music for the film while Hiroshi Nakagawa and Deko Aibe supervised the Ainu for it.

Advertisement

What is the premise of Golden Kamuy?

Satoru Noda’s Golden Kamuy manga tells the story of Saichi Sugimoto, nicknamed Immortal, who is a veteran of the Russo-Japanese War. Based in the early-twentieth century, the story finds Sugimoto coming across a map to a hidden fortune of gold of the Ainu people. He embarks on a journey to find this reservoir of gold and is helped by a young Ainu girl named Asirpa. But the treacherous and cold region of Hokkaido is the least of their worries as the duo come across other parties who are also interested in the treasure, and they are not afraid to kill for it. With the help of Asirpa, Sugimoto is determined to fight everyone in his way and find the treasure of gold himself.

The manga started to serialize in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump seinen magazine in 2014 and ended in 2022. The English version of the manga is available on VIZ Media. The anime adaptation, which started in 2018 and is awaiting a fifth season, is available for international viewers on Crunchyroll.

ALSO READ: Is One Punch Man Live-Action Film Important For The Future Of The Series? FIND OUT