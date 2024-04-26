‘45 Trips Around The Sun': Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Watching Fireworks With Travis Barker And Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker had the perfect little birthday. The TV star allowed her fans to have a peek into her wholesome 45th birthday celebrations on Thursday. She posted a carousel of photos from the occasion, what seemed like a small family getaway with her husband Travis Barker, and 5-month-old son Rocky.

A week after celebrating her 45th birthday on April 18, the Poosh founder shared glimpses of her enjoying summer at the beach, their lavish villa for the holiday, watching sunsets, and more. One of the slides showcased a heartwarming family photo of the trio cuddling up and watching the fireworks with Kardashian and Rocky wrapped around father Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian treasures her 45th birthday with family

On the following Thursday after her birthday, the 45-year-old personality took to her Instagram to cherish and treasure the celebrations with her 225 million fanbase. The first few pictures showed a bikini-clad Kourtney posing at the beach; enjoying with her family at the pool; and posing with her son at a dock.

However, the most eye-catching picture was tucked in around the end where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum adorably looked at her son while the Blink-182 drummer held him in his arms as the fireworks shot up. Kardashian Barker and Rocky had their arms wrapped around the patriarch; a sweet family treasure of a photo. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“45 trips around the sun,” she topped the post with the subtle caption. Other slides had snaps of the Lemme founder’s birthday decoration adorned with white flowers and red heart balloons with a massive “45” and flaunting a picture of their lavish stay at the island.

Unable to get over her dreamy vacation, Kourtney had shared another video of the island the day before with the caption “island in the sun.”

The star couple welcomed their youngest son and fourth child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023. Besides that, the Kardashian member is a mother to Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons, Mason Dash, 14, and Reign Aston, 9. She is also a stepmom to Barker’s three kids.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is embracing life as she grows older

The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star was reported to be enjoying life and being kind to herself with age. A report by People stated, “Kourtney keeps improving with time.” She is reportedly “no longer” concerned by the things that bothered her before. “She's more compassionate towards herself, avoids unnecessary stress, and finds great contentment in life,” the report added.

Most of it, she credits to her husband, Travis Barker who helped her find inner peace. In a The Kardashians confession, Kourtney expressed her admiration for Barker’s patience as a father. She said, “Travis is a really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."

Moreover, the reality TV star is thrilled to expand her blended family of nine, comprising of her kids that she shares with ex-Scott Disick and Barker’s kids with ex-Shanna Moakler. Barker is also a step-father to Moakley’s daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

ALSO READ: Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian Join Hands In Mocking Kim Kardashian Over Her Viral Diamond Earring Video