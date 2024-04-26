HYBE and ADOR have been in extensive conflict in the past few days, which has led to rising tensions between the two agencies. Amid the feud, ILLIT’s creative director has posted an Instagram story that could possibly be directed at ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin.

On April 25, 2024, ILLIT’s creative director, Heo Se Ryun, shared a picture on Instagram’s story feature, which has led to speculation that it has more meaning than meets the eye. The cryptic social media post involves a provocative picture, which could have an underlying message.

The meaning behind ILLIT's cryptic Instagram story

The Instagram story includes a picture of a raised middle finger. She shared the picture on her story from photographer Mok Jung Wook's profile, who originally captured it. The post can mean a lot of things; however, given the timing of the post, it has further compelled everyone to believe that it is indeed directed at ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin. The CEO has stated that ILLIT is nothing but a mere copy of NewJeans, which could be the reason behind the post.

More about HYBE and ADOR's conflict

HYBE and ADOR’s conflict started a few days ago after the former found out that the latter had been trying to overtake management rights. HYBE conducted a sudden internal audit on ADOR and also sent a letter to Min Hee Jin to step down from her position as CEO. However, the CEO has denied every accusation made against her and assured that she had no intentions of taking over ADOR and NewJeans. HYBE currently holds 80 percent of ADOR, and Min Hee Jin holds 18 percent.

Additionally, the results of the audit conducted revealed that Min Hee Jin and other officials at ADOR were indeed trying to separate themselves from HYBE along with NewJeans. HYBE announced that they will be taking matters to court and suing the accused for breach of trust and professional malpractice. However, the very same day, Min Hee Jin held an emergency press conference where she made some explosive revelations, causing more tension between the two companies. Currently, the conflict remains unresolved.

