Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Live-Action Previews New Trailer; Release Date & More to Know

If you are a fan of Hirohiko Akari’s Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures manga and its spinoff Thus Spoke Rohan Kisheb, then we have got good news for you. The popular Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe live-action series just released a trailer for its upcoming episode which adapts the manga story, Poaching Seashore.

The trailer has sparked interest with its intriguing story which not only involves Rohan and his manager Kyoka Izumi but also an Italian chef and his wife. This will be the ninth overall episode of the series which began back in 2020. Here are all the details we know about it.

Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe live-action release date, cast, and more

The trailer for Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe live-action’s newest episode came out on Tuesday, 23rd April. It revealed that the episode is set to release on 5th May, 2024, Sunday on BS premium and will also air on 10th May, 2024, Friday on NHK General.

Issei Takahashi, who played the role of Rohan in all the eight previous episodes of the live-action show, will be returning for the upcoming episode as well. Much like him, Marie Iitoyo, who played Rohan's manager and editor Kayoka Izumi in the last eight episodes will also be reprising her role.

The trailer revealed two new characters for the upcoming episode which is titled Poaching Seashore. The first is the Italian chef Antonio Trussardi, played by Alfredo Chiarenza. The second one is the chef’s fiance Hatsune Morishima, played by Misako Renbutsu. The trailer showed us Tonio inviting Rohan to go poach for a rare kind of seafood in a mysterious island in Morioh. But it turns out to be more lethal than they had thought.

More about the Rohan Kishibe live-action

The first live-action of Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe came out back in 2020 and aired three consecutive episodes on three consecutive nights. The second installment also had three consecutive episodes that came out in 2021. The third and most recent episodes were two in number and came out in 2024. The fourth installment, which is the Poaching Seashore story, is coming out this May.

A live-action movie based on Hirohiko Akari’s Rohan Kishibe manga series has also come out in Japan in May of 2023. The movie adapted the Rohan at Louvre (Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku) story from the manga. The movie was then released for streaming on Amazon Prime Video for 160 countries and territories across the world, including Japan.

Both the movie and the series have Rohan Kishibe, a mangaka, as their central character. In the manga and all its adaptations. Rohan’s power is being able to read everything about a person’s life like a book. He is an eccentric and arrogant man because his manga Pink Dark Boy is a huge success. He is usually accompanied on his adventures by Kyoka Izumi, who is a strong-headed editor who tags along with Rohan to find new materials for the manga. The two of them solve mysteries using Rohan’s powers and gather interesting stories for him to use in his work later.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

